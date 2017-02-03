Smoking now banned in State's national park campsites

BUTT OUT: The state moves closer towards a smoke-free Queensland. Photo

CHANGES to Queensland's tough smoke-free laws kicked in yesterday meaning it is now illegal to light up in national parks within 10m of in-use camp sites and other public facilities.

It follows from the State Government's overhaul of Queensland's smoking laws only five months ago.

Changes from February 1:

It is now illegal to smoke 10 meters away from in-use campsites in national parks and other public facilities such as:

Picnic Tables

Barbecues

Visitor information centres

Jetties

Boat ramps

The Current Laws in Queensland include smoking bans for indoor and outdoor public places, as well as tough restrictions on the advertising, display and promotion of tobacco products.

For more information on changes to Queensland's smoking laws visit the Queensland Government's Tobacco laws page.