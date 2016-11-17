Sisters share a 50-year union

DOUBLE MILESTONE: Valma and David Johnston and Merle and David Horrocks catch up before their shared 50th wedding anniversary.

WHEN Merle Horrocks married husband Doug in Gatton 50 years ago, it was a special moment she shared with family and friends.

But it was one she shared especially closely with sister Valma, who was wed right alongside her to David Johnston in the Gatton Methodist Church.

On November 19, the two couples will celebrate their double 50th wedding anniversary with a party at Ma Ma Creek Hall.

Around 70 guests are expected and it is hoped many of the original wedding guests will attend the shindig.

The sisters had talked about a double wedding since they were small and when they both got engaged around the same time, it seemed like the obvious thing to do.

"We both arrived home on the weekend with our dates a fortnight apart,” Mrs Johnston said.

"Dad looked at us and shook his head, and Merle and I just said 'let's have a double'.”

But her sister seemed to have a different view of it.

"We picked our date and they decided to come along for the ride!” Mrs Horrocks said.

Long lasting unions, let alone ones that endure more than half a century, are not as common these days and the four felt it was down to generational differences.

"You learnt to work things through and go on with life, but now I don't think a lot of the kids are taught to do that,” Mrs Horrocks said.

Yet the two couples felt they had advantages that allowed them to settle earlier in life.

"We lived through a time when jobs were there, how many of the young ones now can get a full time job?” Mrs Horrocks said.

"How are they going to get their houses or support themselves working part time? We were fortunate.”

All four agreed the secret to a long lasting marriage was communication and patience.

"Respect the other person's opinion even if you know they might be wrong,” Mr Horrocks said.

"Because some day you'll find they may be right.”

Fifty years on, each day is still a special one.

"As far as I'm concerned, we're living our dream now,” Mrs Johnston said.