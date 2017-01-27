Sippel takes the lead for growers association

LEADING THE WAY: Lockyer Valley Growers vice-president Anthony Staatz with new president Michael Sippel at the Horticulture and Innovation Expo last year.

HE'S been involved with the industry for 20 years but now Michael Sippel is sprouting a new chapter in the horticulture industry.

Mr Sippel is the new Lockyer Valley Growers Association president, taking over the reins from Anthony Staatz.

He was one of the instigators to forming the group in 2013 and said the region had plenty of growing space.

"I always felt the president was a position a grower member should hold, but the committee convinced me it didn't need to be the case,” he said.

"They thought I would make a good president.”

Mr Sippel will hold the title as president for two years before handing it on to the next candidate.

"Basically Anthony had given two years of service and as a committee we agreed that it was the right thing to do rather than burn one person out for a long time,” he said.

The LVGA has progressed significantly over the past

12 months, re-igniting the Horticulture Expo and introducing industry development officer Pat Salter to the mix.

Having studied horticulture at university in Gatton, Mr Sippel has an in-depth knowledge of the growing capabilities of farmers and land in the Lockyer Valley.

After finishing university, Mr Sippel went on to work in the seed game with Yates before his position as territory manager for Southern Queensland with Terranova Seeds.

"I've been doing my job here now with the growers for 20 years and know a lot of the issues going on in the area,” he said.

"I believe there is a very bright future for the young growers who are taking some risk in terms of investments in their own farms.

"I'm excited about the Lockyer Valley region as such, it has a huge amount to offer.”

This year, the association will continue working to highlight the horticulture industry in the Lockyer Valley, as well as starting to plan the 2018 horticulture expo.

In addition to Mr Sippel's appointment Tammy Litzow has become treasurer and Brock Sutton is the association secretary.