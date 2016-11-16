Seniors given send off with vital mental health lesson

IN THEIR last ever week of school, the Lockyer District High School senior cohort were given a vital message to take away with them.

David Neagle from the organisation LIVIN spoke to the 184 Year 12 students on Monday as a part of the group's LIVINWELL program.

The organisation works to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness and raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention through school and business visits.

Mr Neagle joined the military as a 17-year-old and after coming home from an overseas deployment, struggled to overcome his "own mental demons”.

He said it was a privilege to be able to use his own experiences to help young people.

"It's so important that students are aware of these issues and are talking about it,” Mr Neagle said.

The seniors will soon be out of the routine and familiarity of school and Mr Neagle said inspiring even one student to head off on a new path was worth it.

"If there's one kid out of all those kids who I spoke to, if something just resonates with them, even if it's not today...

"Even if it's not for themselves but for a family member or a friend, they can notice something and say 'look I'm here for you, lets talk about it.'

"If that can happen with one person, or a dozen, then it makes a real difference.”