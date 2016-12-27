Santa run delivers fire safety

Sienna, 5, and Tahlia, 8, of Woodlands were excited to meet Santa.

SANTA CAME early for some lucky children on the yearly Woodlea Rural Fire Brigade Santa Run.

Sitting up-front in the first fire truck, Mr Claus handed out lollies and balloons to eager children in the Gatton, Placid Hills and Woodlands area.

Woodlea Rural Fire Brigade duty officer Katie Spreaborough said the Santa run delivers more than just sweets and smiles.

"We do it to bring a smile to the kids faces, and to get a bit of community awareness about who we are and what we do,” she said.

"We want to educate the community about bush fire awareness. "Our last appliance had members giving out information about bush fire safety and recruitment information for anyone who was interested in joining our team.”