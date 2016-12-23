Salvos gift hope this Christmas

IN AN afternoon of entertainment, laughter and gift giving, the Salvation Army heeded the call of families in need of a little extra support leading up to Christmas.

Lockyer Valley Salvation Army officer Captain Craig Harlum said about 50 families and 200 children came to receive beautifully wrapped toys to go under their Christmas trees.

"Everyone who came along have not been able to stop smiling, and this is why we do this,” Capt Harlum said.

"We feel so blessed to have helped those who really need it.”

The event was held at the Gatton Salvation Army Church last Tuesday.