28°
News

Safety improvements for road black spot

28th Sep 2016 10:10 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WORK to fix a dangerous section of the Rosewood-Laidley Rd near Grandchester will start soon as part of a $7.3million safety upgrade announced by the State Government.

Construction is due to begin late this year with scheduled completion in mid-2017.

State Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said ensuring safer roads for motorists and cyclists was a high priority.

"There have been seven reported crashes between 2009 and 2014 on this stretch of road including one fatality,” Mr Madden said.

"This government is committed to improving the safety for all road users across the state.

"An average of 23 direct jobs will be supported over the life of the project.

"We are focussing on improving safety on this 4km section by installing a wide centre line which will provide greater separation for road users travelling in opposing directions.”

The safety improvement works include:

One metre wide centre line treatment on Rosewood-Laidley Rd between Doonans Rd and 1953 Rosewood-Laidley Rd.

1.25m wide sealed shoulder

Guardrails installed at multiple locations

Mr Madden said the State Government was taking steps to reduce the potential of further crashes for the 3000 road users who travel this section daily.

Gatton Star

Topics:  department of transport and main roads, grandchester, road safety, state government

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Safety improvements for road black spot

Safety improvements for road black spot

WORK to fix a dangerous section of the Rosewood-Laidley Rd near Grandchester will start soon as part of a $7.3million safety upgrade announced by the State

New shed dedicated to late mayor Steve Jones

Under the watchful eye of Clive Barton (right) The late LVRC Mayor Steve Jones tried his hand at operating a wood lathe in the Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed.

The late Steve Jones to be honoured by the Lockyer Valley community.

Trucks, tractors take to the Gatton showgrounds

Patrons inspect one of the many tractors on display at the Historic Commercial Vehicle show.

Historic trucks and tractors on display in Gatton.

LVRC to crackdown on dog registrations

CRACKDOWN: Christie Simpson's dogs Lara and Zeus are registered with the LVRC.

Is your dog registered?

Local Partners

Safety improvements for road black spot

WORK to fix a dangerous section of the Rosewood-Laidley Rd near Grandchester will start soon as part of a $7.3million safety upgrade announced by the State

Charges to be laid for $2m Gatton grow houses

Police dismantled an elaborate, hydroponic set-up at a grow house on Falconer St, Gatton, following raids on Tuesday, August 23.

Three persons will be charged in relation to Gatton cannabis raids.

New shed dedicated to late mayor Steve Jones

Under the watchful eye of Clive Barton (right) The late LVRC Mayor Steve Jones tried his hand at operating a wood lathe in the Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed.

The late Steve Jones to be honoured by the Lockyer Valley community.

Trucks, tractors take to the Gatton showgrounds

Patrons inspect one of the many tractors on display at the Historic Commercial Vehicle show.

Historic trucks and tractors on display in Gatton.

LVRC to crackdown on dog registrations

CRACKDOWN: Christie Simpson's dogs Lara and Zeus are registered with the LVRC.

Is your dog registered?

'Buggered' Lowood desperate for buses

MOVING FORWARD: It is hoped more buses will be provided for the area.

Petitions concerning buses have reached Queensland Parliament.

Transforming a pest into a piece of art

STEADY HANDS: Kelsey Wilson and Matthew Dingle weaving cat's claw creeper at the workshop.

A morning was spent weaving cat's claw creeper into works of art.

Geoff's tasty cakes claim multiple wins at Adelaide show

TASTY TREATS: Geoff Beattie recently won numerous awards for his cooking at the Adelaide Show.

Glamorgan Vale baker cooks up a storm in Adelaide

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Channel 9 orders second season of Doctor Doctor

Channel 9 orders second season of Doctor Doctor

RURAL medical drama finds a loyal following after being rushed to our screens.

  • TV

  • 28th Sep 2016 10:15 AM

MOVIE REVIEW: Storks delivers family fun

A scene from the movie Storks.

ANIMATION can be hit or miss but when it hits, it hits hard.

Nick 'the snake' to call the shots on Survivor jury

Australian Survivor contestant Nick Iadanza.

LATEST evictee is out of the game but will still have a say.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have split after 11 years together.

Why Chris Hemsworth was spotted wearing nail polish

RED CARPET: Do you think Chris Hemsworth is the typical unpolished but well-natured Aussie bloke?

He's now officially the best bloke in Australia

Testament's new album is a concept album

ROME, ITALY- JULY 27, 2016: Testament photographed at The Roman Collisseium in Rome, Italy on July 27,2016. Gene Ambo

Testament to release new album

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

The baby from Nevermind album has recreated the iconic cover shot.

Spectacular Views – Exclusive Location!

26 Blue Hills Drive, Rangeville 4350

House 4 3 2 Auction

This private and peaceful home has been thoughtfully designed to capture the exquisite views of the escarpment while providing suitable and spacious areas to...

and Under Offer

14 Zoe Court, Centenary Heights 4350

House 3 2 4 Under Offer

Near Ballin Drive Park, this compelling and cosy 3 bedroom home with office and 3 garages will seriously interest Location' Buyers looking for this suburb. ...

Sheds anyone?

15 Carys Road, Glenvale 4350

House 4 2 6 Interest From...

Set on a fully fenced 4000m2 block within walking distance to the Toowoomba Showgrounds, this modern home offers an amazing amount of shed space. One shed is 15m...

Family Friendly Living In A Wonderful Bushland Setting

16 Parkway Drive, Highfields 4352

House 4 2 4 $574,000

Your family will love living here in this quality Swish Design Construct built home. Offering 4 bedrooms, plus study, dedicated home theatre room and aN open plan...

Fantastic Opportunity - 2 Bedroom Unit Will Impress

2/19 Bowtell Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 2 1 $369,000

Stylish and smart, this outstanding complex of three in select Rangeville location offers the perfect alternative to the demands of a home and yard. Each unit has...

Affordable Townhouse Rangeville

3/38 Cohoe Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Interest from...

Set high up in one of Toowoomba's most popular suburbs, allowing purchasers the chance to buy quality real estate at a affordable price. Low maintenance living or...

Fantastic Opportunity - 2 Bedroom Unit Will Impress

1/19 Bowtell Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 2 1 $379,000

Stylish and smart, this outstanding complex of three in select Rangeville location offers the perfect alternative to the demands of a home and yard. Each unit has...

Be Prepared To Be Amazed!

13 Thorley Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 2 2 $998,000

This luxurious retreat represents a true haven from the urban bustle, a place where you can escape life's pressures, rejuvenate and spend time with family and...

Superb Unit Offers Independent Over 55&#39;s Lifestyle

15/12 Glenfield Court, Middle Ridge 4350

Unit 2 1 1 $245,000

If you're contemplating downsizing to a manageable home with the security of living in a community surrounded by like-minded and similarly aged people, then you...

Sensational Acreage Living Minutes From The CBD

6 Harvey Road, Glenvale 4350

House 5 3 8 Offers Over...

This sprawling contemporary family home on a fully fenced 5,443m2 block is sure to surpass expectations with its impressive list of amenities inside, but it may be...

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Rocky proves prime real estate in latest REIQ report

Kas Woch sold this Wood St home in Depot Hill for $107,000 in August.

A new investor's market as Rocky house prices hit lowest in state