Safety improvements for road black spot

WORK to fix a dangerous section of the Rosewood-Laidley Rd near Grandchester will start soon as part of a $7.3million safety upgrade announced by the State Government.

Construction is due to begin late this year with scheduled completion in mid-2017.

State Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said ensuring safer roads for motorists and cyclists was a high priority.

"There have been seven reported crashes between 2009 and 2014 on this stretch of road including one fatality,” Mr Madden said.

"This government is committed to improving the safety for all road users across the state.

"An average of 23 direct jobs will be supported over the life of the project.

"We are focussing on improving safety on this 4km section by installing a wide centre line which will provide greater separation for road users travelling in opposing directions.”

The safety improvement works include:

One metre wide centre line treatment on Rosewood-Laidley Rd between Doonans Rd and 1953 Rosewood-Laidley Rd.

1.25m wide sealed shoulder

Guardrails installed at multiple locations

Mr Madden said the State Government was taking steps to reduce the potential of further crashes for the 3000 road users who travel this section daily.