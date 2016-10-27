32°
News

Safety fears for kids waiting for bus by busy road

Lachlan McIvor | 27th Oct 2016 1:47 PM
DANGEROUS: There is no designated bus stop off the busy Gatton-Laidley Road.
DANGEROUS: There is no designated bus stop off the busy Gatton-Laidley Road. Lachlan McIvor

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A LAIDLEY Heights father has voiced concerns for school students waiting for a bus by busy Gatton-Laidley Rd without an official stop.

Scott Muirhead said he no longer allowed his two children, aged 13 and 11, to take the bus service to school because they were forced to wait in a storm drain alongside the main road.

"The kids sit there and the bus doesn't even have room to pull in there at all," Mr Muirhead said.

"It's dangerous. I just don't want to see anyone get hurt or there to be an accident," he said.

Mr Muirhead said children were vulnerable as they waited just off a sharp corner of the busy road, and some parents could not afford the time to take the children to school themselves.

"The only other option to get to school is to drive them but I don't think many of the other parents (in the area) have time to do that because they've got to go to work," he said.

The growing number of residents in the area meant this was a worsen- ing problem, he said.

"We're getting more people here in the estate as the houses are going up," Mr Muirhead said.

"I thought if I brought it up to them (authorities), they might be able to put a bus stop there but they sort of just flicked me off."

Gatton Star

Topics:  bus stop gatton-laidley road school children

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Agriculture tour inspires future plans

Agriculture tour inspires future plans

Fourteen students spent three days exploring career options in agricuture on the 2016 Ag Inspirations Tour.

Safety fears for kids waiting for bus by busy road

DANGEROUS: There is no designated bus stop off the busy Gatton-Laidley Road.

Concerns have been raised for school children catching bus.

Toogoolawah couple celebrate rare diamond anniversary

LOVE STORY: Jim and Evelyn Sypher celebrate 60 years of marriage together.

six decades of love

Big throw secures spot at nationals

STRONG EFFORT: Moses Armstrong-Ravula (centre) threw 13.50m to secure his spot on the Queensland team.

Moses Armstrong-Ravula was crowned state champion for shot put.

Local Partners

Agriculture tour inspires future plans

Fourteen students spent three days exploring career options in agricuture on the 2016 Ag Inspirations Tour.

The bargain trail comes to the Lockyer Valley

NEIGHBOURS: Sandra Hudspith, Rochelle Price, Kathy King and Abby Graham at their garage sale.

The Lockyer Valley welcomed the 2016 Garage Sale Trail.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Buy your own brothel: Scarlet Harem for sale

Buy your own brothel: Scarlet Harem for sale

THE Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel is up for sale in what could be a once in a lifetime opportunity for buyers, and for locals to get a glimpse inside.

Tom Cruise credits success to Scientology

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise credits his success to Scientology

Hacksaw Ridge leads AACTA Awards nominations

Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

MEL Gibson's wartime drama opens in cinemas next week.

ABBA to reunite for virtual live experience

ABBA

ABBA have confirmed they are to reunite - in virtual reality form

Hugh Laurie receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie and his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Blake Lively hosts 40th party for Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively throws husband Ryan Reynold's 40th birthday bash

What's on the big screen this week

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the movie Doctor Strange.

MARVEL'S latest superhero Doctor Strange makes his debut.

Opportunity Now - Undeniable Bargain Buying

Lot 17 Hillview Avenue, Newtown 4350

Residential Land Well located close to schools, parkland and shopping centres, this block presents ... $189,000

Well located close to schools, parkland and shopping centres, this block presents as the most affordable opportunity in the area to purchase a block suitable for...

Elevated &amp; Affordable With A 60m2 Shed!

41 Mally Road, Hodgson Vale 4352

House 3 2 3 $465,000

Here is your opportunity to own a quality home in an amazing location at an absolute entry level price. Perched high on the hill overlooking Hodgson Vale with...

Perfect Entry into Prince Henry Heights Living – Charm and Opportunity

39 Panorama Crescent, Prince Henry Heights 4350

House 3 2 2 Auction

Auction Location: On Site. Offering low maintenance, easy care living across a two level design, this three bedroom home enjoys original features throughout...

and Under Offer

3 Wild Street, Westbrook 4350

Residential Land Owner has had a change of direction and so this beautiful block ... Under Offer

Owner has had a change of direction and so this beautiful block of land is available to purchase. 1032m2 and positioned in the last Clive Berghofer Development at...

ATTENTION all downsizers, Inspection of this home is a must!!

21 Hinchliffe Drive (Corner Alroe Ct), Kearneys Spring 4350 ...

House 2 1 2 $335,000 | Chris...

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE! PRICE REDUCED!! Perfect for singles, couples or retirees ready to downsize - all the benefits of compact living with the bonus of...

Quality Investment Opportunity - Long Lease In Place

8 Drayton Street, Dalby 4405

Commercial - This quality investment property is leased to Freedom Fuels on a ... Price Upon...

- This quality investment property is leased to Freedom Fuels on a ten year lease with 2 x 5 year options. - These premises are located on the intersection of two...

Middle Ridge - Overlooking Ballin Drive Park 3 Bedroom - Ensuite - Asking $419,000

226 Stenner Street, Middle Ridge 4350

House 3 2 1 $419,000

Looking for a home with sunny N/E aspect and a beautiful outlook across open parkland? This could be for you! Gordon Bourkehome offering new paint and floor...

Lifestyle and Production!!!

'Rosehille' 172 Yarranlea Road, Yarranlea 4356

Rural 4 2 4 $1,100,000

160 acres (approx.) of beautiful Yarranlea soil along with an attractive modern brick homestead make Rosehille a great purchase for the astute buyer. The homestead...

Peaceful, private 65.9 acres and extremely motivated owners!

'Yondah' 372 Valewood Road, Geham 4352

5 2 2 $845,000

Looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city without being to far away? "Yondah" is the ultimate lifestyle hobby farm, located at the end of a no through road...

Stoneleigh Rise&#39;

1042 Stoneleigh Road, Stoneleigh 4356

Rural 3 1 2 $499,000

Situation: 10 Minutes to Pittsworth, 25 minutes to Toowoomba and 20 minutes to Oakey. Facilities: Bitumen road frontage, 5 day mail, school bus at gate. Home is...

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June