RSL building doubles as Lowood community hub

Lachlan Mcivor
| 8th Nov 2016 4:00 PM
SERVICES BASE: The William Patrick building was opened in May at the Lowood RSL.
SERVICES BASE: The William Patrick building was opened in May at the Lowood RSL. Contributed

THE Lowood RSL's new building is equipped to host ex-service personnel and it is also available to the community.

The William Patrick building was opened at the end of May and gives the sub-branch more options to help the local community.

Lowood RSL welfare manager Gillian Lindsay said it was a improvement that locals should take advantage of.

"We've always had the pension officers here and we do have some very experienced officers here but we've also gone into a dedicated welfare area,” Ms Lindsay said.

"In particular it's to help older people with transportation, medical appointments and we have meal nights here once a fortnight,” she said.

Ms Lindsay was concerned the public was not aware of the new services on offer.

"I just wanted people to know about it,” she said.

"I'm sure there are quite a few people in the area that are maybe just sitting there thinking 'I need help, where do I go'.

"Even if we can't do it for them, I've got quite a connection with other services and we can point them in the right direction.”

Pensions and welfare service officer Mark Anthony said getting involved was as easy as getting in touch with the centre.

"The building that we've got is a veterans' centre, which is made up of the pensions and welfare area on one side and on the other side we have our community centre,” he said.

"All they've got to do is book in, come and talk to our secretary and president and they can go from there.

"Today we've got the Women's Auxiliary in there doing arts and crafts.”

Ms Lindsay said a variety of events had already been held in the building.

"We've had dinner nights and all different kinds of things,” she said.

The RSL was open to anyone who was hesitating about getting assistance.

"Anyone who needs a helping hand, give us a call.

"It doesn't have to be service personnel. If we can help them, we'll do our best to help them.”

The sub branch can be reached on 5427 8611 or visited at 2819 Forest Hill Fernvale Rd, Lowood.

The new William Patrick building was opened in May and will give the Lowood RSL more options assist the community.

