Room Motels opens its doors

FOR FOR ALL: Hunter and Ethan McFarlane had fun on the jumping castle at the Room Motels public open day.

A DREAM that first laid its foundations in 2015 has finally come to fruition.

The four-star Room Motels was officially opened on Friday night by Lockyer Valley Regional Council mayor Tanya Milligan in front of more than 130 key stakeholders with the public gathering for an open day on Saturday. More than 500 attended the public open day.

Cr Milligan paid tribute to the late Steve Jones for his vision and commitment to the region during her speech at the grand opening.

"For many years Steve and the council had identified a need for quality short to medium term accommodation,” Cr Milligan said.

"Steve had a genuine love for this community and a constant desire to deliver and make the Lockyer better.

"What we see here today is a true example of this.”

She said the motel development would boost the Lockyer Valley's tourism profile and encourage visitors to stay and explore.

She said the motel would also greatly benefit the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre and all that it offered.

AB Group principal Allen Buckley said he hoped the motel would boost local tourism and business.

"The aim is to bring more people into this area and create more business and that's what keeps the wheels turning,” Mr Buckley said.

He said the group had witnessed the benefits a motel can have on the community following first-hand experience with their Kingaroy motel.

"Although its only one little motel coming into a town it is surprising what positive benefits come out of a small building like this,” he said.

As part of the grand opening five people were drawn from a barrel as winners of a bed and breakfast package for two, valued at $180.

The winners were: Chelsea Reynolds, Amparo Jahnke, Lorraine Hancock, Luke Zabel, and Diane and Allie Samuelsen.