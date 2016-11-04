32°
Ronald and Joy celebrate more than sixty years of love

Lyndell French | 4th Nov 2016 12:08 PM
LASTING LOVE: Ronald and Joyce Neuendorf celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the Tent Hill Baptist Church, with 100 people in attendance.
LASTING LOVE: Ronald and Joyce Neuendorf celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the Tent Hill Baptist Church, with 100 people in attendance. Lyndell French

WHEN they first met at a youth camp at Currumbin, Ron Neuendorf and Joyce Salisbury perhaps didn't think it would be the start of a friendship that would last a lifetime.

Three days after their 60th wedding anniversary on October 6, they celebrated the occasion with 100 people in attendance at the Tent Hill Baptist Church.

Having both come from musical backgrounds, their common interests in music were soon recognised and would play a major role in their future lives together.

Joy (as she was known) was an accomplished pianist and piano accordionist and from her early teens used these gifts in her local church as well as community functions.

Ron played the euphonium or the bass trombone in the Lilydale Brass Band and had the privilege of playing for Anzac Day parades in Gatton and surrounding towns as well as many other community events.

He was also a part of a string quartet that regularly played at the Tent Hill Baptist Church as well as other places in and around the district and on one occasion in the Brisbane City Hall.

Unfortunately in 1962, a farming accident claimed three fingers on his left hand thus making it impossible to play the violin again.

They were married in the Baptist City Tabernacle in Brisbane in 1956 by Joy's uncle, the Rev Robert Brown, who had at a previous time pastored the Minden Baptist Church.

The Baptist Youth Choir, which Joy belonged to, gave choral items as well as forming a guard of honour.

But with Joy being a city slicker, becoming a farmer's wife was a far cry from the position she had held in the National Bank in Queen St.

Even though she had not set foot on a farm before, she adapted well to milking cows, tractor driving, cocking hay and harvesting potatoes, as well as child rearing.

A male choir had already been formed consisting of a dozen men from the Gatton, Laidley and Tent Hill Baptist churches.

Ron was a part of this group and Joy soon found herself as their accompanist and together with Ron directed and organised their performances.

The pair have enjoyed a fruitful life together since they first met at a youth camp.
The pair have enjoyed a fruitful life together since they first met at a youth camp. Lyndell French

This group became well known and very much sought after and travelled extensively providing items and programs for many years so much so that in time, four of their sons were able to be involved.

On a different scale, Joy organised the forming of a ladies choir in the Tent Hill church.

There was a lot of talent in this group, and they soon began to be in demand to give items and whole programs, travelling to many places in and around Brisbane, Ipswich and Toowoomba as well as local areas.

Ron acquired the local school bus run and was able to use these buses in transporting the ladies group helping with their musical instruments and controlling their sound equipment.

Eventually macular degeneration in his eyes prevented him from driving.

In 2010 he was presented with a beautiful inscribed clock barometer in appreciation for conveying the children of the Flagstone Creek State School for 30 years.

Joy continued to provide music for numerous weddings, funerals and special occasions as well as their local church.

There were blessed with six children - Stephen, David, Alan, Lyndell, Ian and Graeme and are the proud grandparents to 26 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Life on the farm was always a hive of activity which helped to keep their five boys out of mischief.

Between melon and pumpkin picking, they always looked forward to their annual summer caravan holidays at Cotton Tree and later at Dicky Beach.

In between their busy schedules they enjoyed several train trips to the Outback and North Queensland and fulfilled Ron's dream of driving to Ayers Rock.

But the highlight was the one and only time they left Australian soil for the Gaither cruise around the Hawaiian Islands, chaperoned by their daughter and son-in-law.

Life in their 80s is now playing a different tune as they exit the fast lane.

Ron likes nothing better than to help his eldest son on the property with tractor driving and light duties.

Joy enjoys keeping up with her large family via Facebook and looks forward to hosting monthly morning teas with her neighbours for chats, sharing and encouragement.

They attribute their successful 60 years of marital bliss to being able to work, play and pray together.

