Rodeo rolls into Lowood

RODEO ACTION: Three year old Blake Richardson dressed the part.

THE Lowood Rodeo once again put on a thrilling show for a hearty crowd over the weekend.

Event organiser Carol Bostock said the evening's highlight was the Bull and Bronc Spectacular which provided plenty of good comedy routines.

"There were a lot of really good bulls who probably outmatched the cowboys and the barrel races were quality as usual,” Ms Bostock said.

"I'd like to thank the Rugby Leagues Club for making such an effort to make the surface safe for the barrel racers, because sometimes that can't be guaranteed,

"They do such a good job and work really hard for a couple of days leading up to the night.”

After the dust had settled a large crowd danced the night away to Mik Oberle.

"Everyone really loved Mik Oberle, he's definitely one of the best in the business,” Ms Bostock said.

The rodeo was held at the Lowood football grounds and included the bull and bronc, open bulls, saddle bronc ride, women's barrel races novice bulls and the junior bulls.