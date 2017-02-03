Robert Donald at your service

HUSBAND AND WIFE DUO: Room Motels Operations Managers Robert and Pauline Donald are excited the Motel is open and ready to go.

Occupation: Operations Manager

Age: 48

Marital Status: Married

Children: 1

What have you enjoyed most about managing Room Motels, Gatton?

I have enjoyed the challenge of opening another new property but I have most enjoyed the people and the surrounds of the Lockyer Valley.

Why did want to get into accommodation services?

I have always enjoyed the guest-service side of the industry, meeting new people and having the ability to travel and work in unique locations.

How has being part of the organisation changed the way you look at the world?

Being part of Room Motels has given me an insight into modular construction and how it will play a part in future developments.

What are your passions?

I am a passionate cricketer and golfer but I love to play the host.

Have you ever met anyone famous, who and when?

Yes several famous people over the years in the industry. Julia Gillard just prior to becoming the first female prime minister while she was holidaying in Broome. Also Barry Humphries and Janet Holmes just to name a few.

What's the best advice you've ever received and from who?

If a jobs worth doing it's worth doing right: My father.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

I do enjoy a round of golf as I find the game challenging but the surroundings relaxing.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Travelling through the Flinders Ranges in South Australia.

Four adults and six kids all boys in an old Ford station wagon.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

We have been so busy with the opening of the motel we haven't been able to explore but we are looking forward to discovering the Valley.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living:

Nelson Mandela for his fortitude and inner strength.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Distribution of wealth as the richest 1% own 50% of global wealth.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Retire, play golf, Coach junior sports, travel maybe buy an old house to renovate.