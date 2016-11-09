Revved-up for cause

PURPLE HAZE: Garry Rodgers with his Holden EH ute at the Car, Ute and Bike Show and Shine at the Gatton Showgrounds on Saturday.

THE sounds of high powered beasts could be heard echoing from the Gatton Showgrounds on Sunday for the inaugural Car, Ute and Bike Show and Shine.

The show and shine was more than just a motoring hub for car enthusiasts, with money raised from the day going towards palliative care at the Gatton Hospital.

Gatton Hospital Auxiliary secretary Ann-Louise Adams said they hoped to raise enough funds to purchase a new palliative care bed at the hospital.

She said there were more than 120 entrants on the day, with a dyno proving popular among car owners.

"We couldn't be happier with the day,” Mrs Adams said.

"We're involving the local community for the community and a lot of the car clubs here are actually local car clubs.

"They have been waiting for some time for someone to have a car meet here in town.

"Without their support we wouldn't have had the ability to do this.”

Gatton Hospital director of nursing Deb O'Brien thanked the community for supporting the event.

"It's wonderful to see so many people get out there and get behind it,” she said.