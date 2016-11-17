Resident trapped by lack of action after sheep killed

HEARTBREAK: Gayle Ala-Outinen was left devastated after three of her sheep, two of which she had bottle fed since they were a day old, were killed on her property.

AFTER three of her sheep were horrifically killed on her property, a Summerholm resident is urging others to be more vigilant about the threat of wild dogs.

After taking every precaution with a history of similar attacks along Summerholm Rd, Gayle Ala-Outinen was left devastated.

"We've been here for 13 years and heard horror stories of animals getting killed during the night,” Ms Ala-Outinen said.

"We thought spending $18,000 on fences was going to ensure that didn't happen but now it has,” she said.

Neighbours' goats, sheep and alpacas were killed over the past few years and an abundance of wild dogs roaming was not thought to be a coincidence.

"There are often dogs walking up and down the road,” Ms Ala-Outinen said.

"There was a big bushfire up here the other weekend, five fire engines came down and they all had to stop because there was a stray dog on the road.”

The council gave Ms Ala-Outinen a trap for her property but she said a more concerted baiting effort was needed.

"They said they won't do it here because it's too much of a built-up area,” she said.

"But this is where we need it and if people know baits are going to be put down, they will lock their dogs away.”

She said other residents did not make a fuss because they never get a response.

"People don't complain because what can you do?” she said.

"We can have this trap for a week and that's it, there's no compensation and nobody gives a hoot.”

The loss will take a long time to heal and Ms Ala-Outinen did not want anyone else to go through the same pain.

"I've had that mother sheep since she was a day old and bottle-fed her, then she had her twins and one was sickly and we had to bottle feed it and just finished feeding it,” she said.

"When it happens to you, it's devastating. The Summerholm area has a problem.”