27°
News

Reigning champion Pingel needs boost after horror crash

Lachlan McIvor | 5th Oct 2016 3:51 PM
FOCUSSED: 2015 champion Brendon Pingel needs a helping hand to make the final two rounds of this year's championship.
FOCUSSED: 2015 champion Brendon Pingel needs a helping hand to make the final two rounds of this year's championship. Derek Pingel

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MOTORSPORTS: After a horrific crash that totalled his car back in July, defending champion Brendon Pingel is determined to make it to the final two rounds of the Aussie Racing Cars Championship.

Accidents are an expected part of the sport but that never takes away the backlash from such a serious crash.

It cost Pingel's team $45,000 to rebuild the Spirit of Lockyer and these repairs sucked up vital funds in the budget that were set aside to travel to New Zealand for the last couple of races.

They are unlikely to have enough money to still make it and have set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise the $20,000 needed.

The 2015 national champion won last year's event by a record 33 points and said he was frustrated circumstances have not allowed him to properly defend his crown.

"We've had to rebuild the whole car, there wasn't one piece in the car that didn't need replacing,” he said.

"Basically we've used the money for the rest of the year that we needed to go over to New Zealand.

"We were on course to finish on podium every round only for things beyond our control to sort of cut us off.”

Pingel said the reverse grid system introduced last year, which places inexperienced drivers at the front of each start, may be a "contributing factor” towards an increased number of accidents.

"There are a few inexperienced drivers in the running that make a few silly mistakes and that is exacerbated by the reverse grid system,” he said.

The driver was determined to put the brutal crash suffered at the Queensland round behind him.

"You've got to put it out of your mind,” Pingel said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  aussie racing cars championship, brendon pingel

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
National Seniors birthday bash

National Seniors birthday bash

FOR TWENTY years the National Seniors Lockyer Branch has been a place for mature people of the valley to connect.

Reigning champion Pingel needs boost after horror crash

FOCUSSED: 2015 champion Brendon Pingel needs a helping hand to make the final two rounds of this year's championship.

Racing champion needs help to make it to final round of races.

Emily has a passion for cattle

YOUTH REPO: Emily Rabone (left) has been selected as a youth ambassador for Herefords Australia, and is pictured with New South Wales ambassador Will Vivers.

Emily Rabone is a leader in the cattle industry.

Pair tackling the race against cancer in outback rally

ROUGH ROADS: David Anders and Kelly Wilson braved the conditions.

A pair from the Upper Lockyer braved the Mystery Box Rally.

Local Partners

National Seniors birthday bash

FOR TWENTY years the National Seniors Lockyer Branch has been a place for mature people of the valley to connect.

Elaine calls the valley home

GREEN THUMB: Mrs Bonnett's love for garden gets poured in the Laidley Garden Club.

The country girl has worn many hats in her full life.

Reigning champion Pingel needs boost after horror crash

FOCUSSED: 2015 champion Brendon Pingel needs a helping hand to make the final two rounds of this year's championship.

Racing champion needs help to make it to final round of races.

Emily has a passion for cattle

YOUTH REPO: Emily Rabone (left) has been selected as a youth ambassador for Herefords Australia, and is pictured with New South Wales ambassador Will Vivers.

Emily Rabone is a leader in the cattle industry.

Pair tackling the race against cancer in outback rally

ROUGH ROADS: David Anders and Kelly Wilson braved the conditions.

A pair from the Upper Lockyer braved the Mystery Box Rally.

'They can't make me get rid of our dog'

DOG GONE IT: Christie Simpson holding her Maltese Shih Tzu dogs Buddy and Dora, with son Antwon and Golden Retriever Lara and Husky Zeus.

Christie Simpson's excess animal permit hangs in the balance.

The Lockyer Valley Crime car busts 39 people

CRIME BUSTERS: The LVCC Team (from left) Constable Sam Ross, Sergeant Brad Browning, Constable Tom Southall and Constable Monique Porter.

Criminals in the Lockyer Valley be warned, the LVCC are ready.

Pipelines from Wivenhoe to Lockyer dams could help farmers

LET'S TALK: Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington meets with Lockyer Farmers to discuss the impacts on water allocations for farmers.

Farmers call for pipelines from Wivenhoe Dam.

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Demi Lovato's 'unnecessary' Taylor Swift comments

Demi Lovato's 'unnecessary' Taylor Swift comments

Taylor Swift believes that Demi Lovato's comments were "unnecessary" after the singer slammed Taylor's squad for "tearing Katy Perry down".

Kim Kardashian West 'not doing so good'

The star was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in Paris

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

Eva Green portrays Miss Peregrine in a scene from the movie Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

TIM Burton film has a great cast but becomes a bit sluggish.

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Flume leads nominations for 30th annual ARIA Awards

Flume is nominated in 11 categories for the 2016 ARIA Awards.

PRODUCER and musician has already won three Artistan gongs.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Magnificent Seven could have been better

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

BY all accounts, The Magnificent Seven should have been a slam dunk.

Kim Kardashian Paris robbery sparks scam attacks

Kim Kardashian West

2400% increase in Kim-Kardashian related spam and scams

Absolute Value Buying - Walk to Work or School

148 Jellicoe Street, North Toowoomba 4350

House 2 1 1 $230,000

This freshly painted little beauty awaits your inspection. Situated less than 2km from Toowoomba’s thriving CBD, it’s the perfect spot if you want to be close to...

Development opportunity priced to meet the market

61 Ruthven Street, Harlaxton 4350

House 11 1 $390,000

• Substantial price reduction!! • 2,956m2 of premium land located opposite Downlands College • Large open block with slight slope • 390m2 under roof in existing...

1 Acre, 3 Bedroom Home, Stable Complex

2 Academy Court, Glenvale 4350

House 3 1 1 $449,000

Set on a level block, with 2 street access in Glenvale and being less than 6 minutes from Clifford Park Race course. This well maintained equestrian or...

Opportunity knocks Will You Answer ?

5/8 John Street, East Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 1 $285,000

A quiet location in a character filled East Toowoomba street, so close to Grammar School, St Vincent's Hospital and the CBD, will impress buyers as will the well...

Perfect First Home Or For Retireree - Attractive 3 Bedroom Brick on 1500m2 $359,000

7 Scott Street, Westbrook 4350

House 3 1 2 $359,000

Super neat, 3 bedroom (all built-in) brick home in quiet cul-de-sec, surrounded by beautiful established garden. Large covered outdoor area enjoys the northern...

180 Views - Blue Mountain Heights - $540,000

16 Rangeview Road, Blue Mountain Heights 4350

House 3 2 3 $540,000

Breathtaking views from covered deck. Extremely well presented 3 bedroom home, bed 2and3 are built-in with master bedroom walk thru double robes into spacious...

Superb Family Living High Quality and Stylish!

22 McMorrow Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 $495,000 PLUS

Welcome home to this Arden Vale built beauty on an elevated north facing position! With ENORMOUS FAMILY LIVING SPACE and plenty of thoughtful extras included to...

Downsizing owners want this home sold! - More than meets the eye and in a great location!

9 Zoe Court, Centenary Heights 4350

House 3 1 1 $358,000

Elevated and positioned in a quiet cul de sac in popular Centenary Heights is this private brick home with nothing left to do and at a price you can afford.

Stunning Renovation in a picturesque Rangeville location - Serious sellers need this home sold!

7 Alderley Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction at Fitzy's...

Set in the most beautiful surroundings, this well appointed executive residence has been renovated to perfection and offers the best in quality and comfort.

An Exceptional Combination of Location, Liveability and Lifestyle!

15 Roessler Street, Rangeville 4350

House 5 3 2 Auction On-Site

Presenting a picture perfect faade framed by white fences and manicured gardens, this exquisite dual level home fuses stylish finishes and functional appointments...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.