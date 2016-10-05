Reigning champion Pingel needs boost after horror crash

FOCUSSED: 2015 champion Brendon Pingel needs a helping hand to make the final two rounds of this year's championship.

MOTORSPORTS: After a horrific crash that totalled his car back in July, defending champion Brendon Pingel is determined to make it to the final two rounds of the Aussie Racing Cars Championship.

Accidents are an expected part of the sport but that never takes away the backlash from such a serious crash.

It cost Pingel's team $45,000 to rebuild the Spirit of Lockyer and these repairs sucked up vital funds in the budget that were set aside to travel to New Zealand for the last couple of races.

They are unlikely to have enough money to still make it and have set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise the $20,000 needed.

The 2015 national champion won last year's event by a record 33 points and said he was frustrated circumstances have not allowed him to properly defend his crown.

"We've had to rebuild the whole car, there wasn't one piece in the car that didn't need replacing,” he said.

"Basically we've used the money for the rest of the year that we needed to go over to New Zealand.

"We were on course to finish on podium every round only for things beyond our control to sort of cut us off.”

Pingel said the reverse grid system introduced last year, which places inexperienced drivers at the front of each start, may be a "contributing factor” towards an increased number of accidents.

"There are a few inexperienced drivers in the running that make a few silly mistakes and that is exacerbated by the reverse grid system,” he said.

The driver was determined to put the brutal crash suffered at the Queensland round behind him.

"You've got to put it out of your mind,” Pingel said.