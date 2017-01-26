Region's finest will shine at Australia Day awards

AN HONOUR: 2016 Citizen of the Year winner Mark Hohenhaus being congratulated by late mayor Steve Jones at the Lockyer Valley Australia Day Awards.

THE Lockyer and Somerset regions will welcome its new citizens and recognise the angels of the community at their special award ceremonies this Australia Day.

The respective Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremonies are a chance for the public to support new citizens and honour the Australia Day Award nominees and winners.

Current Lockyer Valley Citizen of the Year and respected academic Mark Hohenhaus said taking home his award last year was an extremely humbling experience.

"It was totally unexpected, I was very honoured,” he said.

During the 2016 awards, the late LVRC mayor Steve Jones commended Mr Hohenhaus on his impressive academic feats and integral part in the local community, saying he was a worthy winner of the award.

Mr Hohenhaus said the Australia Day Awards were an important event because people could be recognised for the good things they were doing in the community.

"Even though most do them for the opposite reasons,” Mr Hohenhaus said.

"People don't go out seeking these award but it's nice when you receive one, because it encourages you to continue doing what you are doing.”

Mr Hohenhaus said since winning Citizen of the Year he had been presented with many more opportunities to help within the community.

The Lockyer Valley had more than 40 nominees for the Australia Day Awards and 28 candidates in the Citizenship Ceremony.

The Somerset region will recognise 11 new citizens on the day and residents can enjoy free entry to each of the pools at Lowood, Kilcoy, Toogoolawah and Esk pools from 10am-5pm.

Somerset will host their awards at the Esk Civic Centre, kicking off at 10am and the Lockyer awards will be held at the Lockyer Cultural Centre from 9am, Thursday, January 26.

The award categories for Lockyer Valley are:

Citizen of the Year

Young Citizen of the Year

Junior Sports Award

Senior Sports Award

Sporting / Community Group of the Year

Arts and Cultural Award

Community Event of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

The award categories for Somerset Region are:

Citizen of the Year

Young Citizen of the Year

Event of the Year

Australia Day Sports Award

Australia Day Arts and Cultural Award.

Community Group of the Year