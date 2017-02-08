Regional school is the place for Laidley's new leader

NEW LEADER: New Laidley District State School principal Chris Muir with Sumah Hicks, Miah Towers and Jacob Hirsch.

THROUGHOUT his teaching career, Chris Muir has most enjoyed working with rural and regional schools.

His passion for the country classroom has led him from Thornton to Lake Clarendon to Harrisville and Kalbar. Now, he's settled in Laidley as the new principal at Laidley District State School and is eager to share the school with the wider community.

"While I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Thornton, I had worked with Laidley on several occasions back then, so I knew a little about the school and the community, so I was happy to come back,” Mr Muir said.

Three weeks in, Mr Muir has hit the ground running, faced new challenges and settled into new routines.

"I really want to make people aware that Laidley School is a great school and there's lots of great things happening here,” he said.

From breakfast club to an expanding music department, Mr Muir said a lot was going on at the school he thought people were not aware of.

"I've got a great music teacher who's going to organise a musical later this year and we're working to cover the music and drama aspect as well as expanding sport,” Mr Muir said.

Currently, Laidley District State School has 370 enrolled for this year and Mr Muir said he would like to expand numbers.

"My immediate agenda is to let people know that the teachers in this school are really doing a terrific job,” he said.

"I've got a heart for a community such as Laidley and I'm here to help and make lives better in this community.”

Mr Muir said he looked forward to working with parents, students and the Laidley community to make the school and community stronger.