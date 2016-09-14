Redbacks fall just short of first premiership

CLASH: Daniel Macdonald of Gatton battles Wanderers' Matthew Hohn in the SWL Toowoomba premier league grand final.

FOOTBALL: The Gatton Redbacks premier men fell just short of a first premiership after a late goal from Wests Wanderers sealed their grand final encounter on Sunday.

In a rematch from the semi-final a fortnight ago, the game looked set to head into extra time before Michael McCarthy scored his second goal of the game with just four minutes to play to seal the title for the Wanderers with a 2-1 win.

Wests struck first blood after an early Gatton mistake at the back but hit back soon after through captain Adam Halstead to level the score.

The Redbacks controlled the second half and rattled their opposition's woodwork but couldn't find a winner.

They were made to pay late on as another slip-up in defence allowed McCarthy through on goal to fire the minor premiers home.

Gatton head coach Jon Edwards said his young side let the occasion affect them.

"We started off a little nervous,” he said.

"It's a young and inexperienced team playing a Premier grand final. We just made too many mistakes.”

Two weeks previously the Redbacks scored at the death to sour Wests' perfect regular season record and Edwards thought fine margins again decided the outcome.

"The game was pretty much the same game as the semi-final, it was just our errors that gave them the opportunities, otherwise they didn't threaten our goal,” he said.

"They will learn from it.”

Despite ending the day as runners-up, the Redbacks coach was pleased with the mature performance.

"Even after the second goal, the boys head went straight back up and they never felt defeated,” he said.

"They believed they could get an equaliser. For a young team to still have that belief, it showed a lot of character.”

The hope is that Gatton can take it one step further next season.

"We exceeded expectations. For me it was just about making the semis but we got to the grand final so that's fantastic,” he said.

"Next year it's about taking it to the next level which they're already on their way to doing.”

The Gatton Redbacks U12B's won their first grand final on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over the Withcott Jaguars.

Goals on either side of half time from Ned and Xander handed the minor premiers another accolade.