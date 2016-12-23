Recognising unsung heroes from local SES

WELL EARNED: Volunteers were recognised for their hard work over the past year.

THROUGHOUT the year they work tirelessly to assist people when Mother Nature strikes and do it without expecting anything in return.

Last week, experienced members of the Lockyer Valley State Emergency Service were recognised for their continued efforts to serve and new recruits were officially welcomed into the fold at their 2016 Presentation Evening.

Twelve new recruits achieved the rank of field operations member, which means they can now be called upon to assist in the event of an emergency, while two others became community members.

Established volunteers were also acknowledged for completing further courses to improve their ability to respond to emergency situations.

Lockyer Valley SES acting local controller Annette Fifoot said the event had been a great way to cap off the year.

"I was very happy with it, it was a nice relaxed evening and everyone seemed to have a good time,” Mrs Fifoot said. "It was fantastic that the mayor and so many of the councillors had come along.”

New recruit Krissy Mcphee achieved the rank of field operations member as a part of the Forest Hill group after joining in March.

"I like the fact that everyone got recognised, not just the recruits,” Ms Mcphee said. "It's like a second family, you meet so many new people and make so many friends but it's also about helping people and the community.”