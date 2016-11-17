Real estate agency celebrates new move

FAMILY MATTERS: Allison Graham and Rhonda McLucas at the celebration of their new premises.

THEY spent 32 years in their old building, but Gatton Real Estate's move to new premises was certainly worth the wait.

A celebration was held on Friday to mark the completion of the sleek, modern office at 54 Railway St, just down the road from their former lodgings.

Gatton Real Estate owner and principal Rhonda McLucas said the move was about leading by example.

"The building is all about investing in the town,” she said.

"You can't expect people to come here and invest if we don't do it ourselves. I think it's a good investment for the future of Gatton.”

After many years were spent searching for ways to modernise their old premises, Ms McLucas felt they now had the building for the future of the business.

"We thought of going up, going down the back, but because it was such an old building, we couldn't do much,” she said.

"So when this (new building) came up for auction, I snapped it up.”

Ms McLucas joined her father George Hallas in the family business in 1992, and after taking over five years later, has seen it go from strength to strength.

Her daughter Allison Graham has followed in Ms McLucas's footsteps and now works as her sales partner.

The new building was bought in July last year and it is now open for business after a long-standing water problem was resolved.