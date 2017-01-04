Rain and weather warning for the Lockyer Valley

Significant rain on the way for the Lockyer Valley

UPDATE, 6.46PM: The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 6:45 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Beaudesert and Laidley.

These thunderstorms are slow moving. They are forecast to affect Ipswich, Boonah and the area west of Esk by 7:15 pm and Esk, the area northwest of Esk and Fernvale by 7:45 pm.

EARLIER: Residents in the Lockyer Valley area are urged to seek cover with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a severe weather warning.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 5:50 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Boonah and Toowoomba.

These thunderstorms are slow moving.

They are forecast to affect Gatton, the area north of Toowoomba and Kooralbyn by 6:20 pm and Laidley, the area between Boonah and Beaudesert and the area southwest of Toowoomba by 6:50 pm.

Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is likely.

Currently, 51mm of rain recorded in 30 minutes at Mosely's, and 47mm of rain recorded in 30 minutes at Maroon Dam.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.