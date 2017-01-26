Rail trail gets a green upgrade

GREEN THUMBS: Peter Bevan, Tim Roberts and Trish McCoombes have been working hard on planting a range of Australian native plants along the rail trail in Lowood.

Recent rain has boosted planting activities on the rail trail at Lowood.

About 400m of rail trail adjacent to the Lowood Golf Club now features a unique mix of unusual and well known Australian native plants that local native plant specialist Peter Bevan has sourced from across Australia.

The planting project, initiated, funded and carried out by Mr Bevan in a volunteer capacity, with support from family and a few friends, is now attracting visits by a large number of gardening enthusiasts from across south east Queensland.

A national gardening magazine has also featured Peter's work on the rail trail.

In recent months, Somerset Regional Council has joined a partnership of commercial and community based organisations to help Mr Bevan advance the project, as part of an effort to improve the visual amenity of Lowood. The council has assisted with drainage works, the supply of mulch and site preparation of an additional section of the rail trail for plantings.

Additional funding and administrative support has been provided by Lowood & Fernvale's Bendigo bank, West Moreton Landcare Inc and SEQ Catchments Ltd. to provide some seating and cover costs associated with the project. This includes the planting of koala friendly trees and brigalow trees, with koalas occasionally seen on the local golf course.

The Chairman of the Lowood & Fernvale Bendigo Community bank Keith Manz said his Board was pleased to be able to lend support to the project, as it would help to improve the town's appearance and offer pedestrians and those using mobility scooters greater flexibility to local schools and businesses.

Further support is also being provided through the Salvation Army Employment Plus program, and the Tusra program, with a number of Centrelink referrals helping to undertake plant maintenance and brushcutting activities along the trail.

Plans are also in place to have the existing and new plantings linked to a pathway and garden that is soon to be installed near the Main Street entrance to the rail trail. Lowood IGA will fund this element of the project.

Discussions are in progress with the Lowood High School principal to have students assist with some plantings too.

Steps are also being undertaken to modify the rail trail to make it more suitable for motorised disability scooters, with the work to be undertaken by Boughen's Bitumen in a volunteer capacity.