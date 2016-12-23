Raffles support leukaemia fund

GLAMORGAN VALE'S Geoff Beattie knows what it's like to endure the ultimate loss of a loved one to blood cancer.

Twenty-nine years ago he lost his wife to leukaemia and has been involved with the organisation ever since.

Mr Beattie is now treasurer of the Lockyer Brisbane Valley Leukaemia Branch, and celebrated their fundraising efforts for the year, along with branch Patron Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann and MP for Ipswich West Jim Madden at their Christmas party at Porters Hotel in Plainland.

The party was truly one to celebrate with the last raffles of the year being drawn by the respective distinguished guests.

"The raffles raised $1600 for the foundation,” Mr Beattie said.

"It's lovely that Mr Madden is here, he is a great supporter of our group as is Mr Lehmann.”

Cr Lehmann said it was fantastic the way the cause receives so much support.

"There's hardly anyone who walks past that doesn't support it,” Cr Lehmann said.

"Leukaemia has touched a lot of people that are close to us, I think everyone would know somebody who has been touched by Leukaemia.

"It's great to raise money to do the research and hopefully they will come up with a cure, they can do a lot more these days than they could ever do before.”