RACQ: Retailers taking advantage of petrol surge

PRICE HIKE: It might not be the best time to fill up your tank.

WITH the cost of petrol having soared to as high as $1.40 a litre in some parts of the state, drivers in the Lockyer Valley have not escaped the price hike.

An increase in oil price and terminal gate price (TGP) came after the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries decided to cut oil production at the end of November last year.

These costly effects took a few weeks to flow onto Queensland.

A spokesperson from the RACQ said the recent price surge can partially be attributed to these increases but some vendors were taking advantage.

"Retailers in some parts of regional Queensland have hiked their prices beyond what we consider fair,” the spokesperson said.

The state's peak motoring body suggested drivers have a look at their options and not just settle for the closest service station.

"We'd urge motorists to do their research and shop around to make sure they're getting the best deal available in the area,” they said.

"Motorists in the Lockyer Valley should aim to buy unleaded petrol for $1.30 per litre or less.”

"However, if motorists are travelling to Ipswich we'd urge them to fill up there,” they said.

"It's currently the cheapest place in the state to buy ULP.”

Prices were not expected to rise any further in the coming weeks.

"We've seen a slight decrease in the average TGP following a slight dip in the oil price, so there would be no good reason for another price increase.”