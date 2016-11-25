34°
News

Queensland dominates over 60s cricket titles

Lachlan Mcivor
| 25th Nov 2016 1:00 PM
SURE SHOT: Paul Andrianatos batting in Perth at the Australian Over 60s National Cricket Championships.
SURE SHOT: Paul Andrianatos batting in Perth at the Australian Over 60s National Cricket Championships. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CRICKET: Twelve Lockyer Valley players competed at the Australian Over 60s National Cricket Championships in Perth earlier in the month.

More than 40 teams of senior cricketers competed across five divisions.

Five of the six Queensland teams won each of their three pool matches, and these teams advanced to the main final of their respective divisions.

On the big day Queensland won three of the finals, which was unprecedented in the competition's 11-year history, with the other two only losing because of rain and the Duckworth-Lewis system.

Fourth division player Paul Andrianatos received the man of match award in all three of his pool matches, and Jeff Evans and Jamie Dowe collected one each in division three.

Lockyer Seniors Cricket co-ordinator Mike Nowlan was competing in his second national championship.

"The standard was much higher and there were a lot more people involved,” Nowlan said.

Queensland entered six teams into the five divisions of the championships, the most the state had entered in the championships.

Nowlan said seniors cricket in Queensland had come a long way in a short space of time.

"When I got involved late 2014... there were something like 90 people playing throughout the state,” he said.

"Now we've got something like 250 people involved... it's not a big number but when they're all over 60 its more significant.”

This is a trend common with senior cricketers in the Lockyer Valley and Nowlan believed it should not slow down any time soon, with many people in their 50s still playing club cricket around the area, ready to bolster the ranks.

"This year in the 2016 season, Lockyer put in a second side so we've really come along in leaps and bounds,” he said.

"It's really growing... it's the fastest growing form of cricket in Australia.”

Gatton Star

Topics:  australian over 60s national cricket championships cricket

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Faith Lutheran College seniors hit the red carpet

Faith Lutheran College seniors hit the red carpet

Faith Lutheran College Students graduated in style at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.

Bob Stewart lives life to the fullest

MECHANICAL MIND: Bob test riding a trike he built.

Bob Stewart says support groups help

UPDATE: Firefighters work to contain Fernvale fire

Firefighters are on scene at a vegetation fire in Fernvale.

Firefighters work to contain Fernvale blaze.

Illegal immigrants deported for cannabis grow house

DRUG SYNDICATE: Three Vietnamese women were arrested after a Golf Links Dr, Gatton, rental home was raided by four LVCC officers on August 4.

Two Vietnamese nationals deported after cannabis raid.

Local Partners

Faith Lutheran College seniors hit the red carpet

Faith Lutheran College Students graduated in style at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.

Queensland dominates over 60s cricket titles

SURE SHOT: Paul Andrianatos batting in Perth at the Australian Over 60s National Cricket Championships.

Twelve Lockyer Valley players competed at the Over 60s titles.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Kelly Clarkson grateful she won't get pregnant again

Kelly Clarkson grateful she won't get pregnant again

Kelly Clarkson is "super thankful" she won't be having any more children after both she and husband Brandon Blackstock took measures to get sterilised.

Kanye West to remain in hospital over Thanksgiving

Kanye West will reportedly remain in hospital for several more days

Hamish and Andy ready to rock Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy

Hamish and Andy to perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Bindi Irwin wants to be a mum? Woman's Day thinks so

Bindi Irwin

“She’s got her whole life in front of her"

New TV Wizard of Oz is not what you're expecting

Adria Arjona leads Emerald City as the iconic Dorothy Gale

The trailer for a new adaptation of The Wizard of Oz will shock

Adele fans hit by scalpers as 3 more shows sell out

Adele captivated Kiwi fans by selling out three shows in one day

Fanning starts a new dawn after his ARIA win

Bernard Fanning is officially an ARIA winner.

Bernard Fanning starts recording sessions for his new album

A Touch Of Class In Centenary Heights!

113 Ramsay Street, Centenary Heights 4350

House 4 2 2 $449,000

A home that will appeal and excite you upon inspection! Positioned privately behind a picket fence with established cottage garden hedging is this timeless...

POSITION! POSITION! POSITION! ... DO NOT MISS THIS ONE!

19 Faith Street, Rangeville 4350

House 3 1 4 Offers Over...

Think Lifestyle ... This is a wonderful home in a very quiet street with everything a family needs. It has 3 double bedrooms with built-in robes plus an office...

Beautiful Views, Quiet Cul-de-sac, Walk to Shops &amp; School!

Lot 2 - 9 Taylors Road, Withcott 4352

Residential Land 0 0 $165,000

Be quick to inspect and snap up this 3,349sqm (almost 1 acre) block that already had a large level house pad and enjoys beautiful escarpment views. This quiet...

Beautifully Renovated Four Bedroom, Ensuite + Study Home!

17 Evergreen Court, Glenvale 4350

House 4 2 1 Offers Over...

If you are looking for a lovely home with separate living areas for a growing family and a family convenient location, then this is the home for you. Not only does...

Everybody Loves A Bargain!

40 Dalmeny Street, Wilsonton 4350

House 2 1 Offers Over...

Calling all First Time Buyers And Investors! Yes, it is a small block 302sqm with no car accommodation but just look at what you get for your dollar compared...

Brand New Feature Packed Stand Alone Villa!

1 Ivory Street, North Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 2 PRICE SLASHED ...

WOW! If you are looking for value then look no further. There are very few BRAND NEW units in this price bracket that are as complete as this unit as well as...

Magnificent Family Residence Attached 2 Bedroom Guest House Big Sheds 3000m

21 Holly Avenue, Highfields 4352

House 7 3 5 $925,000

This sprawling sandstone style colonial homestead is set in magnificent designer gardens. The residential footprint of over 550m features high ceilings, oversized...

Under Offer

22 Gwenda Drive, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Under Offer

Your lifestyle home awaits...... This quality construction leaves nothing to be done as this home reflects the pinnacle of design functionality. From the moment...

Ballarat and Cordoroy - Excellent Improvements with Quality Country

0 Carey Road, Nevilton 4361

Residential Land Situation: Located 30 minutes from Toowoomba and Warwick, 15 minutes to Clifton, ... Expressions of...

Situation: Located 30 minutes from Toowoomba and Warwick, 15 minutes to Clifton, 2 road frontage to Carey Road. Facilities: Rural power, approx 300m. Mail and...

Glenmac&#39;

17 Reuchle Road, Glencoe 4352

Rural 5 2 2 For Sale Now or By...

Situation: 15 Kilometres Toowoomba, 10 minutes to Highfields Facilities: Daily mail and school bus available. 3 Phase power. Area: 39.7 Hectares 98...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!