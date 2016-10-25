30°
Qualipac snags best business award

Lachlan McIvor | 25th Oct 2016 1:42 PM
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Qualipac Pty Ltd took home the Business of the Year Award at the 2016 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Qualipac Pty Ltd took home the Business of the Year Award at the 2016 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

THE 2016 Business of the Year title was won by Australian-owned farming enterprise Qualipac at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards on Saturday night.

The business is owned and operated by the Qualischefski family and is currently run by Russell and his two sons, fourth generation farmers Troy and Bradley.

The award was accepted by Troy on the night in front of a crowded Gatton Shire Hall and said he was proud of Qualipac's deep roots in the Lockyer Valley.

"The Lockyer Valley region has provided a living for our family since the early 1900s and we hope this will continue for generations to come,” he said.

"It is a wonderful region to operate a business and we are very proud to receive this award tonight.”

During his speech, Troy made a special mention to the women who take up such an important, if unseen, position.

"In a largely male-dominated industry, the wives and partners and the role they play behind the scenes can often go unnoticed,” he said.

"They certainly are a big part of Qualipac's success and we appreciate their support and the contributions they make to our business.”

Qualipac also took home the Agriculture and Horticulture Production and Processing Award.

Mayor Tanya Milligan acknowledged the business' commitment to producing high quality produce for home and abroad.

"The Qualischefski family has farmed in the Lockyer Valley since the 1940s and pride themselves on utilising the best and most efficient farming methods and practices,” Cr Milligan said.

Gatton Star

lockyer valley business awards qualipac

