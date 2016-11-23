34°
Proud Leo is eager to get on the stage

Ali Kuchel
23rd Nov 2016
VOTE: Leo Hamilton is in the running to appear at the Queensland Ballet's performance.
Leo Hamilton is in the running to appear at the Queensland Ballet's performance.

THERE'S nothing more Leo Hamilton wants more than to become a professional ballet dancer.

He dreams of performing on stage under the spotlight.

But thanks to Suncorp's Wish Upon A Ballet Star competition, Leo might just get the chance.

However he needs your help.

Leo, 8, is in the running to take centre stage in the Queensland Ballet's performance of the Nutcracker.

The Dance Force Gatton student is one of 10 finalists from nearly 700 children who entered the competition, hoping to meet artistic director Li Cunxin and join the cast on December 17.

With dreams to perform on stage, a walk-on prize at the Nutcracker has Leo excited.

"It would be awesome because I really like dancing on stages,” Leo said.

Leo has always wanted to dance, and at the age of three, he was asking to be on stage.

He started lessons at four-years-old, and is one of a handful of young boys dancing in Gatton today.

But dancing with a group of girls doesn't worry Leo.

"I like the music and the steps,” he said.

If Leo is victorious, he'll get to meet Cunxin, and the dance team from the Nutcracker.

Mr Cunxin said dancing on stage with Queensland Ballet dancers was an exciting and unique opportunity.

"It's not every day that a young dancer has the chance to go behind the scenes and experience the life of a professional ballet dancer,” he said.

To vote for Leo, head to click here and vote for Leo Hamilton.

