Porters' Keno award not a matter of luck

WHILE Keno may be a game of chance, a local, family-run hotel's success is anything but.

The Porters Plainland Hotel was recently awarded the Best Keno Venue at the 2016 Australian Hotels Association National Awards for Excellence.

Porters marketing manager Melissa Porter said the criteria for the award was not about quantity but the quality of service.

"They do look at sales, they have certain percentages they look at, but they are more interested in things like repeat play,” she said.

"If it was based on sales then the biggest venue in the country would win it.”

A strong replay rate amongst players and accessibility across the hotel was key to claiming the prize.

"We have the Keno consoles scattered across the venue and it's up on a lot of our screens,” Ms Porter said.

"We have regular customers who look to come and dine with us but request a table so they can still keep an eye on their numbers. "

The award night was held on the Gold Coast at the RACV Royal Pines Resort.

"It was a really good night and there were about 500 people there from all over the country,” Ms Porter said.

Alongside her brother Michael, Ms Porter is part of the third generation of her family to be involved with the hotel and after a few years off, was keen to return and take the business forward.

"After my grandparents, Mum and Dad lived in the pub and ran it for 38 years,” she said.

"I've been back only a year but my brother and his wife have both been working here for over a decade now.

"I think the pub is expanding and going really well and there's a lot to be done.”