Pool records broken at Australia Day carnival

Ali Kuchel
| 1st Feb 2017 4:18 PM
Gatton swimmer Aidan Van Ee races ahead in the boys 50m backstroke, chasing a club record of 30.45 he set in 2009.
Gatton swimmer Aidan Van Ee races ahead in the boys 50m backstroke, chasing a club record of 30.45 he set in 2009. Ali Kuchel

SWIMMING: With the lead up to the state sprint championships this month, Gatton swimmers have used their annual Australia Day carnival to clock their times and create new personal bests.

Entering the feature race, an 800m swim, Caitlin Nolan, 15, shaved 21 seconds off her PB, finishing fourth, just missing out on the prizemoney.

It was the first time Nolan had raced in an official 800m event.

"I thought I'd drop a few seconds but not that many,” Nolan said.

"I'd been practising for 400s and David Reinhardt our coach just said to give it a crack.”

Nolan finished just over a minute behind Waterworx competitor Sophie O'Callaghan who broke a club record for the final with 9.29.07.

It wasn't the only record broken on the day, with nearly 30 club records smashed by visiting swimmers and an extra eight new pool records set.

In the boys 14 and over 800m, Aidan Van Ee was the only Gatton Swim Club member who made the qualifying time.

He finished third behind Toowoomba Grammar swimmer Dylan Stevens (8.59.33) and Genesis' Sam Altoft (9.52.46).

Gatton Swim Club Australia Day Carnival photo gallery

With a preference for long distance, Van Ee said it had been a year and a half since he'd competed in an 800m race after having his appendix removed.

"I thought I'd give it a go to see how my times were going,” he said.

"I'd only been swimming properly for about three weeks.”

A total of 36 clubs from across the Darling Downs attended the Australia Day carnival in Gatton, with local swimmers smashing 42 personal bests on the day.

Club president Sandie Nolan said there were a few swimmers out to break pool records.

"Personal bests is something for this time of the year we could be hoping the swimmers would be starting to achieve,” Sandie said.

"There was an extraordinary amount of pool records broken - but they were all from visiting swimmers.”

Sandie said some of the records were "quite difficult” to break.

"We had permission to bring the records from the old pool across,” she said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  aidan van ee australia day caitlin nolan gatton swim club lockyer sports and aquatics lockyer valley swimming

