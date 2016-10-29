30°
Police appeal for help to find missing Fernvale woman

29th Oct 2016 12:56 PM

A WOMAN missing from Fernvale has not been seen for three days.

Police released an image of Leeanne Macdonald and called for the public's help in the search for the missing 33-year-old.

Queensland Police Service said in a statement they held concerns for Ms Macdonald because she had a medical condition and hadn't contacted her family.

Leeanne Macdonald, 33, has not been seen since October 26.

"She is described as being Caucasian in appearance, approximately 166cm tall with a solid build, dark brown hair, and brown eyes," QPS said.

Anyone who can help in the search has been urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at crimestoppers.com.au.

Topics:  fernvale missing persons

