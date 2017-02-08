FED UP: Dr Amanda Phillips with some of the cats surrendered to the Gatton Veterinary Surgery.

WITH a rising number of feral cats being dumped at Gatton Veterinary Surgery, senior vet Dr Amanda Phillips warns the people feeding these animals are making the problem worse.

"We had 13 feral cats and kittens surrendered last week alone," Dr Phillips said.

While the number of cats being surrendered was high, Dr Phillips said there's always been a feral cat problem in the region.

"It's very distressing, feeding our feral cat population is the worst welfare thing you can do for them," she said.

"We are having people ringing up saying they can't afford to be feeding these animals any longer on their properties and asking what they can do.

"I think, please stop feeding our feral cat problem."

Dr Phillips said while people probably think they are doing the right thing, they were in fact contributing to the problem.

"People think from feeding these cats they're preventing them from eating the wildlife, but we've found it gives them more energy to exhibit their natural behaviour, which is hunting and preying," she said.

"It's also promoting greater numbers because they are stronger to reproduce and breed rapidly."

According to Dr Phillips, another serious problem was pet owners failing to desex their animals.

"Desexing, vaccinating and microchipping cats is the most important thing, that and not feeding them (feral cats)," she said.

"We do push for lower cost desexing and we let people know about the vouchers they can get from council.

"Council can also be contacted for cat traps.

"It's heartbreaking to have to put down perfectly healthy animals."