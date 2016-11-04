32°
Placing the spotlight on Laidley's young sport stars

Lachlan McIvor | 4th Nov 2016 12:00 PM
SENIOR: Shaun Redgrave was presented with his award by Brisbane Strikers player Trent Clulow.
SENIOR: Shaun Redgrave was presented with his award by Brisbane Strikers player Trent Clulow.

THE best and brightest young sports stars at Laidley State High School were recognised at the Sports Awards Dinner.

Year 12 student Shaun Redgrave won the Senior Sportsperson of the Year.

"It was a great feeling to win the award especially since it is my last year attending high school,” he said.

"Before I won the award I knew I was in contention, but I also knew there was plenty of competition throughout the school that were more than capable of getting over the line ahead of me.”

Shaun participates in a range of sports but his greatest interests lie in touch football and running.

On top of making the Queensland NTRA and Met West teams for touch, he has recently started training for running, something which is in the family genes - his grandmother competed at an Olympics in the 800 metres.

Throughout his schooling years, Shaun has placed at Met West and gone to state trials, where he competed in cross country and ran third in his 800 metre heat.

As well as his parents, Shaun wanted to thank the school's sports department for their assistance over the years.

"They continually went out of their way to assist me and have had a great influence upon my participation in sport,” he said.

Lauren Luck took home the award for the Junior Sportsperson of the Year.

"Most of all I would like to thank my family and friends that have stuck by me to make sure I did the best I could,” Lauren said.

The Year 8 student has already achieved a lot in her chosen sports of squash and touch.

In squash, she is ranked number four in Queensland in the under-15 division and after recently competing at the Australian Junior Squash Championships, is ranked 12th in the country.

For touch, Lauren has been selected to represent her state for the under-15 mixed team.

"My goals are to continue training hard with my coach and gain selection in the Queensland schools under-15 squash team, as well as improving my Australian club ranking into the top five,” she said.

"My ultimate goal would be to be selected in the Queensland touch football team.”

Topics:  laidley state high school sport awards

