Pingel ends difficult year on a high

Lachlan McIvor | 1st Nov 2016 3:32 PM
TEAM EFFORT: Brendon Pingel finished off a difficult Aussie Racing Cars Championship season by winning the Teams Championship with his Torque Team Lockyer teammates.
MOTORSPORTS: It's been a difficult year for defending Aussie Racing Cars Championship champion Brendon Pingel, which was highlighted by a horrific crash that totalled his car in July.

Even after being hit with more bad luck in the final round of the series, Pingel was able to focus on the positives after finishing the season in New Zealand at the weekend.

Mechanical troubles in qualifying and a broken axle in race one limited his ability to make an impact at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, but he still managed to work his way up to eighth overall for the round.

Although far from his dream of a repeat after winning the title last year by a record 33 point margin, Pingel ended the season in a respectable fifth place.

"We ended up not doing too badly, even after everything that happened this year,” he said.

"The car also came home in one piece and without a scratch on it.”

The reigning champion relinquished the trophy to James Duckworth but thankfully, he didn't leave empty handed.

As a part of Torque Team Lockyer, alongside fellow Queensland drivers Grant Ludbey and Glenn McNamara, Pingel took home the Teams Championship by just two points.

The driver will remain in New Zealand for the special finale to the season at Pukekohe Park Raceway.

"I've always wanted to race there, it's an exciting track,” Pingel said.

Topics:  aussie racing cars championship brendon pingel

