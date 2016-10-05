27°
News

Pair tackling the race against cancer in outback rally

Lachlan McIvor | 5th Oct 2016 12:44 PM
ROUGH ROADS: David Anders and Kelly Wilson braved the conditions.
ROUGH ROADS: David Anders and Kelly Wilson braved the conditions.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A PAIR of military veterans from Upper Lockyer braved the South Australian outback for a week in a bid to raise money for cancer research.

Kelly Wilson and David Anders raised more than $3000 in order to compete in the Mystery Box Rally alongside 134 other teams, in a trip that started in Adelaide and circled the state before returning to the capital.

Before the rally began, teams used the money they raised to bid on the car they would commandeer for the next five days with each day's checkpoint a mystery right up until they had to leave.

"We ended up with a Hyundai Lantra,” Ms Wilson said.

"It wasn't exactly my first choice, however it went swimmingly; it handled the rough roads beautifully and we only had to change one tyre.”

Unfortunately, many Australians have links to cancer and the pair from the RSL "F Troop” team got involved to help eradicate its future.

"David lost his mother to cancer, I lost my stepdad to cancer and some members of our RSL at Lowood have it,” Ms Wilson said.

"We thought we could make a difference as these rallies are the biggest fundraisers for Cancer Council in Australia.

"We have too many connections to it.”

Over the last six years, Mystery Box and its affiliates have raised more than $6million for the Cancer Council and the latest venture had made over $750,000 for the foundation so far.

The duo is still able to fundraise for another month via the Mystery Box website and were grateful for the contributions made thus far.

"Lowood got behind us. They were really good to us,” Ms Wilson said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  box, mystery, rally

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Pair tackling the race against cancer in outback rally

Pair tackling the race against cancer in outback rally

A pair of military veterans from the Upper Lockyer braved the Mystery Box Rally to raise money for cancer.

The Lockyer Valley Crime car busts 39 people

CRIME BUSTERS: The LVCC Team (from left) Constable Sam Ross, Sergeant Brad Browning, Constable Tom Southall and Constable Monique Porter.

Criminals in the Lockyer Valley be warned, the LVCC are ready.

Pipelines from Wivenhoe to Lockyer dams could help farmers

LET'S TALK: Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington meets with Lockyer Farmers to discuss the impacts on water allocations for farmers.

Farmers call for pipelines from Wivenhoe Dam.

Team J and J hope to raise thousands for Leukaemia Foundation

CRUSADERS: (L-R) Kate Collins, Fairways Tavern Manager Nickki and Gayle Daetz are ready for next months Melbourne Cup Luncheon and fashion parade fund raiser.

Team J and J aim to raise thousands towards a cure for Leukaemia.

Local Partners

Pair tackling the race against cancer in outback rally

A pair of military veterans from the Upper Lockyer braved the Mystery Box Rally to raise money for cancer.

'They can't make me get rid of our dog'

DOG GONE IT: Christie Simpson holding her Maltese Shih Tzu dogs Buddy and Dora, with son Antwon and Golden Retriever Lara and Husky Zeus.

Christie Simpson's excess animal permit hangs in the balance.

The Lockyer Valley Crime car busts 39 people

CRIME BUSTERS: The LVCC Team (from left) Constable Sam Ross, Sergeant Brad Browning, Constable Tom Southall and Constable Monique Porter.

Criminals in the Lockyer Valley be warned, the LVCC are ready.

Pipelines from Wivenhoe to Lockyer dams could help farmers

LET'S TALK: Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington meets with Lockyer Farmers to discuss the impacts on water allocations for farmers.

Farmers call for pipelines from Wivenhoe Dam.

Team J and J hope to raise thousands for Leukaemia Foundation

CRUSADERS: (L-R) Kate Collins, Fairways Tavern Manager Nickki and Gayle Daetz are ready for next months Melbourne Cup Luncheon and fashion parade fund raiser.

Team J and J aim to raise thousands towards a cure for Leukaemia.

Hatton Vale's inspiring young mum

MOTIVATED: At 28, Hatton Vale's Amanda Friend has achieved quite a lot.

Amanda Friend is an inspiration.

Truckies placed in the spotlight at Lights on the Hill

ON BOARD: Daniel Nolan, Flea Nolan, Caitlin Nolan, Ashlea Nolan, Taleah Schimke and Zac Schimke representing Nolan's Transport at the Lights on the Hill event at Burgess Park on Saturday, October 1.

Crowds flocked to honour truckies at the Lights on the Hill event.

Daryl Clarke is a proud Gatton local

TRUE LOCAL: Daryl reminisces about his 73 years living in Gatton.

Adopting his children was the best thing Daryl did.

CMC Rocks tickets sell out in less than two minutes

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

Plenty of people unhappy with process

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

TIM Burton film has a great cast and will entertain the family, but it doesn't hold up to most of Burton's other work.

CMC Rocks tickets sell out in less than two minutes

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

Plenty of people unhappy with process

Flume leads nominations for 30th annual ARIA Awards

Flume is nominated in 11 categories for the 2016 ARIA Awards.

PRODUCER and musician has already won three Artistan gongs.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Magnificent Seven could have been better

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

BY all accounts, The Magnificent Seven should have been a slam dunk.

Kim Kardashian Paris robbery sparks scam attacks

Kim Kardashian West

2400% increase in Kim-Kardashian related spam and scams

Actor Ben Stiller has been battling cancer for two years

Ben Stiller has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago at the age of 48.

BEN Stiller was "scared" when diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Bindi Irwin opens up: "You're kind of like my soulmate"

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell open up in the first joint interview.

Bindi Irwin talks about her "soulmate" and whether she is engaged

Value Buying At This Price!

1/3 Prospect Street, North Toowoomba 4350

Unit 3 1 1 $239,000 PLUS

A three bedroom townhouse with single lock-up garage, side access to your private yard and an updated kitchen, all in a quiet area near schools and shops MUST be...

Renovated, Fresh and Ready For You!

4/17 Hume Street, North Toowoomba 4350

Unit 2 1 1 $265,000 FRESHLY...

This fantastically fresh and inviting two bedroom unit with internal access from the single lock-up garage is the perfect starter home or downsizers' pad, close to...

&quot;Lochlea&quot; Farm with good earning potential and a relaxed lifestyle

"Lochlea" Mason Road, Bowenville 4404

Rural 0 0 $750,000

Your opportunity awaits to own fertile farming land in a great location on the Darling Downs. "Lochlea" is 199 acres of undulating creek flat soils with Lagoon...

Kooringa Valley Estate

Cotswold Hills 4350

Residential Land Toowoomba's most anticipated latest land release set among the beautiful valley in ... Prices From...

Toowoomba's most anticipated latest land release set among the beautiful valley in Cotswold Hills. While setting new standards in rural and executive living...

Entry Level Opportunity for Home Owner/Investor

12 Blueberry Ash Ct, Glenvale 4350

House 3 1 1 Buyer Interest...

A real gem just perfect for first home buyers or investors, well maintained lowset brick with 3 built in bedrooms. 2 way bathroom. The spacious lounge features gas...

The Whole Duplex - A Stirling Investment Opportunity

5 Fleet Street, Darling Heights 4350

4 2 2 Interest Above...

A window of OPPORTUNITY has been presented here.You get two very well presented units on 1 title with no body corporate fees. The property has been a very reliable...

Investment Plus - Hospital Support Precinct Overlay

29 Diagonal Street, South Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 1 Auction 12.30pm On...

29 Diagonal St will be presented for sale by Auction on Sunday the 30th of October at 12:30pm However prior offers will be considered. Featuring a neat and tidy...

Springsure Park - A Quality Boutique Lifestyle Home and Property Package

1-7 Mally Road, Hodgson Vale 4352

House 5 2 2 Auction 2.30pm On...

andbull; This Award Winning Gordon Bourke home of some 45 squares under roof is set on 6.9 acres. Set in a very private elevated position behind a large privacy...

Entertainers Delight Tranquillity Plus

33 Gainsborough Drive, Glenvale 4350

House 3 2 1 Offers Over...

Located in a quiet and sort after street in Glenvale, this home should definitely be at the top of your list. Features include: andbull; Outstanding craftsmanship...

OUTSTANDING RESIDENCE BREATHTAKING VIEWS -1409M2

5 Dalston Court, Mount Lofty 4350

House 5 3 2 $879,000

This stately residence in a commanding position is built over 2 levels and offers privacy and uninterrupted panoramic views. * Gracious formal living with an...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.