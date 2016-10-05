Pair tackling the race against cancer in outback rally

A PAIR of military veterans from Upper Lockyer braved the South Australian outback for a week in a bid to raise money for cancer research.

Kelly Wilson and David Anders raised more than $3000 in order to compete in the Mystery Box Rally alongside 134 other teams, in a trip that started in Adelaide and circled the state before returning to the capital.

Before the rally began, teams used the money they raised to bid on the car they would commandeer for the next five days with each day's checkpoint a mystery right up until they had to leave.

"We ended up with a Hyundai Lantra,” Ms Wilson said.

"It wasn't exactly my first choice, however it went swimmingly; it handled the rough roads beautifully and we only had to change one tyre.”

Unfortunately, many Australians have links to cancer and the pair from the RSL "F Troop” team got involved to help eradicate its future.

"David lost his mother to cancer, I lost my stepdad to cancer and some members of our RSL at Lowood have it,” Ms Wilson said.

"We thought we could make a difference as these rallies are the biggest fundraisers for Cancer Council in Australia.

"We have too many connections to it.”

Over the last six years, Mystery Box and its affiliates have raised more than $6million for the Cancer Council and the latest venture had made over $750,000 for the foundation so far.

The duo is still able to fundraise for another month via the Mystery Box website and were grateful for the contributions made thus far.

"Lowood got behind us. They were really good to us,” Ms Wilson said.