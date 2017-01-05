Origin series within reach for Queensland jockeys

FOR QUEENSLAND: Jockey Jimmy Orman says a Queensland victory is within reach.

RACING: Queensland will have to pull off two wins to contend the Racing Queensland Origin Jockey Series, with Gatton jockey Jimmy Orman at the helm.

The duo has been "unlucky” with wide barrier draws and last minute scratchings.

Gatton jockey Orman said it was still possible to bounce back at the last round at the Gold Cost on Saturday.

"We've been a bit unlucky, the horses we were meant to ride have drawn awkward gates and one I was supposed to ride was scratched,” he said.

"If we win the next two races, we could win the series.

"My rides haven't gone the best but they were a bit rough chances.”

Orman, who finished his apprenticeship last year, is contesting the origin series against some of Australia's best jockeys.

Having ridden against them before Orman welcomed the tougher competition.

"It's been a bit tougher, they all ride really well,” he said.

New South Wales jockeys currently hold a strong lead on the leader board despite a winless day at Doomben during the last heat.

New Zealand is placed second with South Australia and Western Australia tied for third.

Queensland is sitting second-last ahead of Victoria. The final two heats will be held at the Gold Coast on Saturday.