Not a ruff life for some model dogs

NATURAL: Cobber the Border Terrier was not shy in front of the camera.

HE MAY be a little hairier than your average male model but Cobber the border terrier is thriving in front of the camera.

The purebred Mt Hallen pooch is one of the 20 from around the state to feature in a new 2017 calendar released by Dogs Queensland.

When he's not flaunting his stuff in front of the camera, the 10-year-old terrier spends his time chasing lizards, playing and competing in the tunnels of the Earth Dog trials.

Cobber has been bred to hunt foxes and rats and has a cheerful and excited temperament.

Owner Sharon Munro said her dog is a natural digger who excels in his favourite sport.

"Cobber is a very cheeky and affectionate dog who loves to race around the yard with his bone,” she said.

"He is never happier than when he is taking part in the Earth Dog trials.”

Dogs Queensland General Manager Rob Harrison said the organisation were very proud of the final product.

"We set out to produce a calendar that was practical, but also beautiful to look at,” he said.

"The calendar is a collector's item and tells a different story about a particular purebred dog each month through a gorgeous photo each month.”

"It really is a celebration of what makes dogs man's best friend.

"We were extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with the award winning photographers from Zoo Studio and the images they captured are absolutely spectacular.”

Two of the calender's photographs recently won Zoo Studio two Silver Awards at the renowned Australian Institute of Professional Photography Awards.

This achievement helped the studio's Master Photographer win the title of 2016 Australian Institute of Professional Photography's Pet/Animal Professional Photographer of the Year.

Ken Drake was very proud of not just his award winning shots but every photo he took of the various canines.

"We had some fabulous dogs visit the studio and I loved every minute of capturing their personality in the photographs,” he said.

"There's something in there for every dog lover.”

A portion of the sales from the calendars sold will go towards helping brighten the lives of sick kids in the way only a furry friend can.

Money will support the organisation's ongoing dog therapy program, which sees Delta Society Australia dogs visit families staying at the Ronald McDonald House South East Queensland facility.

"I hope we can sell all the calendars and raise as much money as possible for the two charities, which are both very deserving,” Mr Drake said.

The wall calendar is available online for purchase for $18.95 from dogsqueensland.org.au.