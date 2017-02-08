Noah is a state talent

TOP TALENT: Mulgowie cricketer Noah Emmerson recently played for Queensland at the Under 12 Schoolboys national cricket carnival in Canberra.

CRICKET: Despite being a junior, Noah Emmerson is already proving to be a seasoned talent on the cricket pitch.

Notching up more than 50 games, Noah's local and representative duties for the 2016-17 cricket season is a fine feat that belies his age.

Noah has played cricket for U16 Forest Hill, B-grade Mulgowie, U12 Lockyer representative, Darling Downs, Met West and is the vice-captain for his Year 8 Ipswich Grammar team.

His most recent success came playing for the U12 Queensland Schoolboys team at the national carnival held in Canberra.

Noah helped steer his team to a national title and claimed the highest batting average of 43.25. He finished as the third-highest runs scorer for the carnival and was awarded player's player.

"It was a great experience and a lot of fun,” he said.

"I've played in a lot of teams with a lot of different coaches and it's just a new standard to push myself to and a goal I want to keep hitting as the years go on.”

He admitted it had been a busy season, but he wouldn't have it any other way.

"I play cricket every Saturday and Sunday up until about March and even in my school holidays I was training and batting every day and just trying to work on everything I needed to for the (national) carnival,” he said.

After gaining special clearance from the Lockyer Cricket Association, Noah is the youngest player in the B-grade competition this year and is currently Mulgowie's leading run scorer.

"It's a lot different playing against men who can actually throw a ball in from the boundary on the full compared to blokes lobbing it on five bounces,” he said.

Running on for B-grade holds special meaning for Noah, with his dad, Simon, also in the team. Noah's grandfather has even put on the whites.

"There certainly wouldn't be too many that have played three generations in a game of cricket together,” Simon Emmerson said.