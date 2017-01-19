New sign in Lowood for natural disasters

Member for Ipswich West, Jim Madden, with the new LED sign for Lowood.

A NEW emergency LED sign installed in Lowood will improve communication in the community and better prepare residents for storms, flooding and other severe weather events.

The sign is one of 17 projects awarded funding under a joint $3.2million Natural Disaster Resilience Program announced by the government.

Local Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said through NDRP, Somerset Regional Council was awarded $16,500 to deliver the important project.

"We've worked hard to support local governments to deliver infrastructure and facilities which can help build resilience against disasters within their communities,” Mr Madden said.

"As beautiful as Queensland is, we know it can be prone to natural disasters which is why we're providing funding for these 17 key projects across the state which will better prepare our communities for events like floods and storms.

"Communication is vital in times of disaster and through these new LED signs, council will be able to provide the community with highly visible information and updates about extreme weather approaching the Lowood area.”

He said if the community was kept well informed of approaching hazards, then they have time to prepare and respond effectively.

"This initiative, although simple, will help build a safer, more caring and connected community for Lowood,” Mr Madden said.

"The sign will also be able to be used for publicising community events when there is no threat of extreme weather as well as giving the time and the temperature.

"It also has the benefit of alerting residents of high temperatures and helping them make sun safe decisions throughout the summer period, as was recently on display during a 45 degree day at Lowood over the Christmas holidays.”

Mr Madden was a delegate on the Somerset Regional Council Local Disaster Management Group when he was Somerset Councillor.

"As a former Somerset Councillor, I can see, with projects such as the Lowood Emergency LED sign, how the Palaszczuk government is making our communities more resilient” he said.