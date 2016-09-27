26°
News

New shed dedicated to late mayor Steve Jones

27th Sep 2016 4:08 PM
Under the watchful eye of Clive Barton (right) The late LVRC Mayor Steve Jones tried his hand at operating a wood lathe in the Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed.
Under the watchful eye of Clive Barton (right) The late LVRC Mayor Steve Jones tried his hand at operating a wood lathe in the Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

STEVE Jones will be honoured at the official opening of the Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed's new facility.

Shed vice-president Barry Hoffmann said the new facility would be dedicated to Steve because he was the one who made getting the main shed possible.

In June 2011 Steve, with his many contacts, worked hard to be able give them the great shed they are using, which was donated by BlueScope Steel for flood relief equipment.

"With Steve's continued help we were able to obtain a long lease to use part of this shed,” Mr Hoffmann said.

"We will forever be indebted to the late Mayor Steve Jones because we would never be where we are today without his help.

"The new facility is essentially a smaller shed which will be used as a smoko room.”

There will be plenty of action and entertainment on the day with competitions, stalls, hot food, books, produce, cakes, plants, an auction and a raffle.

"We have some really fun things to do like a potato peeling competition, model train running, horseshoe throwing and Mintie wrapper tearing for the kids, with some great prizes,” Mr Hoffmann said.

"We are raising money for our activities shed and hoping for some new memberships on the day too.

"Everyone is welcome to see the facilities in the shed and the displays created.”

Mr Hoffmann said the day would be a good chance for families to have some fun.

The official opening of the Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed's new facility will be held on Saturday, October 8, from 9am-1pm at Saleyard Rd, Gatton.

Gatton Star

Topics:  lockyer valley community activity shed, lvrc, steve jones

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
New shed dedicated to late mayor Steve Jones

New shed dedicated to late mayor Steve Jones

STEVE Jones will be honoured at the official opening of the Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed's new facility.

LVRC to crackdown on dog registrations

CRACKDOWN: Christie Simpson's dogs Lara and Zeus are registered with the LVRC.

Is your dog registered?

'Buggered' Lowood desperate for buses

News

Petitions concerning buses have reached Queensland Parliament.

Transforming a pest into a piece of art

STEADY HANDS: Kelsey Wilson and Matthew Dingle weaving cat's claw creeper at the workshop.

A morning was spent weaving cat's claw creeper into works of art.

Local Partners

New shed dedicated to late mayor Steve Jones

STEVE Jones will be honoured at the official opening of the Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed's new facility.

Trucks, tractors take to the Gatton showgrounds

Patrons inspect one of the many tractors on display at the Historic Commercial Vehicle show.

Historic trucks and tractors on display in Gatton.

LVRC to crackdown on dog registrations

CRACKDOWN: Christie Simpson's dogs Lara and Zeus are registered with the LVRC.

Is your dog registered?

'Buggered' Lowood desperate for buses

News

Petitions concerning buses have reached Queensland Parliament.

Transforming a pest into a piece of art

STEADY HANDS: Kelsey Wilson and Matthew Dingle weaving cat's claw creeper at the workshop.

A morning was spent weaving cat's claw creeper into works of art.

Geoff's tasty cakes claim multiple wins at Adelaide show

TASTY TREATS: Geoff Beattie recently won numerous awards for his cooking at the Adelaide Show.

Glamorgan Vale baker cooks up a storm in Adelaide

Top photographers capture the Somerset region

SUPER SNAPS: The overall winner of Council's Essentially Somerset Photographic Competition was Beate Ammer, with Mayor Graeme Lehmann. INSET: Beate's winning photo.

Beate Ammer wins Somerset photo competition.

Gatton Auto snag top rural gong

TOP PRIZE: Gatton Auto's Jason Gordon (left) receiving the award.

Gatton Auto win Nissan's top rural prize.

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have split after 11 years together.

Why Chris Hemsworth was spotted wearing nail polish

RED CARPET: Do you think Chris Hemsworth is the typical unpolished but well-natured Aussie bloke?

He's now officially the best bloke in Australia

Testament's new album is a concept album

ROME, ITALY- JULY 27, 2016: Testament photographed at The Roman Collisseium in Rome, Italy on July 27,2016. Gene Ambo

Testament to release new album

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

The baby from Nevermind album has recreated the iconic cover shot.

PREVIEW: Luke Cage origin story is a strong addition to MCU

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage.

MIKE Colter stars as latest Marvel superhero to get his own series.

Kate goes down fighting in heated Survivor elimination

Australian Survivor contestant Kate Campbell.

YOGA teacher's 'good guys' alliance fails to get off the ground.

Emily Blunt's (almost) singing career

Emily Blunt nearly became the British Britney Spears.

Magnificent Piece of Toowoomba History Beautifully Set on 5 Acres and Only 10 Mins to The CBD

21 - 51 Frew Street, Darling Heights 4350

House 4 2 Offers to...

A once in a lifetime opportunity exits to make this truly spectacular historic home, "Wirra House", yours. Positioned high on the block, imagine sipping your...

Investment Plus - Hospital Support Precinct Overlay

29 Diagonal Street, South Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 1 Auction 12.30pm On...

29 Diagonal St will be presented for sale by Auction on Sunday the 30th of October at 12:30pm However prior offers will be considered. Featuring a neat and tidy...

Superb Inner City Blend of Classic Elegance and Contemporary Flair

4 Laurel Lane, Toowoomba City 4350

House 4 2 2 Auction 11.30am On...

Built in 2004, this large 240m2 architecturally designed home draws inspiration from the classic Queenslander and charm of a bygone era, yet blends the comfort and...

Newtown Park Precinct…Absolutely Amazing Value in this Renovated Home. A Must Inspect!

4 Leawarra Street, Wilsonton 4350

House 3 1 2 Interest Over...

Owners have moved on now! Waiting for the buyer that wants no work to do, but just to move in and enjoy! Such incredible value for this gorgeous home positioned...

Under Offer

7 Banksia Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 2 2 Under Offer

Retreat from the hustle and bustle into your own quiet and private space a great 3 bedroom home with formal and informal living centred around a fantastic, fresh...

Rent Or Reside!

51 Miranda Drive, Wilsonton Heights 4350

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Within walking distance to the Wilsonton High School and only a stone throw away from a large park and corner store this one is quite convenient. Features include...

Attractive and Appealing / Brick 4 BRMS + Ensuite / 4 Car / 2000m2

12 Elizabeth Street, Withcott 4352

House 4 2 4 $469,000

A modern family home offering plenty of style and comfort, featuring 4 spacious bedrooms, main with enormous ensuite, open plan living dining kitchen, separate...

Brilliant First Home Or Investment!

285 South Street, Harristown 4350

House 3 2 2 $439,000

Located in a sought after area of Harristown that is growing fast in popularity due to the ease and convenience of having great access to everything Toowoomba...

Modern Family Home - 4 bed + Office

30 Entabeni Drive, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Immaculately presented throughout, this expansive lowset rests on a massive 557 sqm and makes full use of the level block. The sophisticated design encompasses...

5 BEDROOMS, 3 LIVING AREAS, DUCTED AIR, SHED.. I challenge you to find better...?

46 Kalimna Drive, Highfields 4352

House 4 2 4 Buyers From...

Welcome to 46 Kalimna Drive. A show stopping home, located in an exclusive pocket of Highfields. This huge designer home is the epitome of family living with...

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Rocky proves prime real estate in latest REIQ report

Kas Woch sold this Wood St home in Depot Hill for $107,000 in August.

A new investor's market as Rocky house prices hit lowest in state