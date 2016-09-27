New shed dedicated to late mayor Steve Jones

Under the watchful eye of Clive Barton (right) The late LVRC Mayor Steve Jones tried his hand at operating a wood lathe in the Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed.

STEVE Jones will be honoured at the official opening of the Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed's new facility.

Shed vice-president Barry Hoffmann said the new facility would be dedicated to Steve because he was the one who made getting the main shed possible.

In June 2011 Steve, with his many contacts, worked hard to be able give them the great shed they are using, which was donated by BlueScope Steel for flood relief equipment.

"With Steve's continued help we were able to obtain a long lease to use part of this shed,” Mr Hoffmann said.

"We will forever be indebted to the late Mayor Steve Jones because we would never be where we are today without his help.

"The new facility is essentially a smaller shed which will be used as a smoko room.”

There will be plenty of action and entertainment on the day with competitions, stalls, hot food, books, produce, cakes, plants, an auction and a raffle.

"We have some really fun things to do like a potato peeling competition, model train running, horseshoe throwing and Mintie wrapper tearing for the kids, with some great prizes,” Mr Hoffmann said.

"We are raising money for our activities shed and hoping for some new memberships on the day too.

"Everyone is welcome to see the facilities in the shed and the displays created.”

Mr Hoffmann said the day would be a good chance for families to have some fun.

The official opening of the Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed's new facility will be held on Saturday, October 8, from 9am-1pm at Saleyard Rd, Gatton.