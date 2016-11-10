NDIS is coming to the Lockyer Valley

LITTLE HELP: CRU consultant Catherine Laherty running an NDIS workshop at the Laidley Community Centre.

THE National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) will be a new way to support those with a disability and their families.

A free workshop was run by the Community Resource Unit Inc (CRU) at the Laidley Community Centre to provide information about the NDIS and how to maximise the opportunities of the new scheme.

Workshop facilitator Catherine Laherty said the NDIS was focused on enabling those with a disability more choice of support services they use so they could be as independent as possible.

"The new scheme is more individualised,” she said.

"The NDIS can help with organising personal care assistance, supportive equipment and home or vehicle modification.

"The person would have a conversation with a representative about what's important to them, how can they can be helped and how they want to live. Then we offer support options from there.”

Ms Laherty said the main concerns surrounding the NDIS were around eligibale people not accessing the Scheme.

"The scheme will create an opportunity for people with a disability to live the life the want to live, be it study or in the workforce, so it's important to see what's available if someone is eligible,” she said.

The NDIS is funded by the State Government and will start in the Lockyer Valley on July 1, 2017.

More information on the NDIS can be found at ndis.gov.au or at http://thegoodlife.cru.org.au.