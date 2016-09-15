Native garden wins Lockyer Valley garden award

Brian Minotti in his garden, which won best first time entrant in the Lockyer Valley Garden Competition.

THE week before judging, Brian Minotti spent a few extra hours in his Kensington Grove Garden.

He pulled weeds and fined turned the garden ahead of the judges arrival for the Lockyer Valley Garden Competition.

"I worked a lot harder in the last week before the competition,” Mr Minotti said.

Mr Minotti's garden is made up of drought resistant Australian native plants, including a number of grevillias and callistemon plants.

His low-maintenance garden was awarded the winner of the first entrant contestant and second in the small rural property garden in the Lockyer Valley Garden Competition.

"I was shocked,” Mr Minotti said.

"It was our first time in, I didn't know what to expect ... I thought I might have had a chance with the first entry category.”

The garden was planted 18 months ago, in the middle of a drought.

"We got here in 2009 and had two good wet seasons, but after that we haven't had much rain,” Mr Minotti said.

"The front yard lawn went to nothing so we thought let's do something with it.”

Mr Minotti planted 170 plants which he planned with pen and paper, as well as putting in a drip sprinkler system.

"All these flowers are Australian natives, so I don't do much watering at all,” he said.

"The flowers we've got now have all taken off.”

And for those looking to enter next year, Mr Minotti has a message.

"Just give it a go, that's what I did, just had a go,” he said.