National Seniors Lockyer celebrate big mile-stone

OVER 50 people turned out to celebrate the National Seniors Lockyer Branch 20th birthday bash held at Gatton Seniors Citizen Hall.

Founding member Desliegh James said the 20 years had flown and she couldn't be happier to still be part of the group.

"It's a really interesting group of people, many good friends have been made here,” she said.

"We've been going for so long because we all get along well together and it's so well organised.

"It's a milestone and this birthday party has been really fun, everyone is really enjoying themselves.”

The birthday celebrations kicked off last Friday with country and western singer Bazza serenading the tight knit group, followed by the cutting of the cake and a happy birthday sing-a-long.

Committee members made all of the beautiful morning tea and many a joke was made and raffle won.

The National Seniors Lockyer group meet on the last Friday of the month and have a social day on the first Friday of the month at the Gatton Seniors Citizen Hall on North st.

"Our meetings are always such a lovely get together- as you get older you do less and see less people, so we all look forward them,” Ms James said.

"We love having a chat and getting out and about together.”

National Seniors Lockyer always welcome any new members and are currently on the hunt for more men to join.

"We only have a few men in the group, so if anyone is interested please come along to a meeting or two and see if it's for you,” Ms James said.