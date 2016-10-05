27°
National Seniors birthday bash

5th Oct 2016 4:44 PM
PARTY TIME: Some of the Lockyer Valley National Seniors group at the 2015 Christmas Luncheon.
PARTY TIME: Some of the Lockyer Valley National Seniors group at the 2015 Christmas Luncheon.

FOR 20 years the National Seniors Lockyer Branch has been a place for mature people of the valley to connect.

To celebrate their 20th birthday, National Seniors are throwing a special morning tea on Friday, October 7 and everyone is invited.

Committee member Joan Cumner said celebrations will kick off with edible and drinkable niceties from 9.30am at Gatton's Seniors Citizens Hall.

"We have a country and western singer, Bazza, to entertain us, plenty of raffles, nibbles and bottomless cups of tea and coffee,” she said.

Mrs Cumner said the group were hoping for some potential new members to come along to the party and join.

"It's a friendly group, we usually meet once a month and everyone really enjoys themselves,” Mrs Cumner said.

Topics:  lockyer, national, seniors

