Man ripped out woman's nose ring in brutal carjacking

Tara Miko
Francis Witsenhuysen
and | 22nd Dec 2016 1:56 PM Updated: 3:26 PM

UPDATE: Further details of the Laidley carjacking have emerged as a Rosewood man assists police with investigations.

Darling Downs Detective Inspector Dave Isherwood fronted the media today and detailed the extent of the woman's injuries after a brutal carjacking and child stealing incident last night.

Det. Insp. Isherwood believes the man wasn't a local, but had been drinking at a pub nearby.

"He was heavily intoxicated- we do know he had been drinking at local hotels- which may have something to do with the level of violence he perpetrated on the lady herself," he said.

Police have recovered the vehicle stolen from a woman during a terrifying carjacking at Laidley last night.
"The hotels confirmed he was there by himself, he left one of those hotels."

Det. Insp. Isherwood said the mother suffered injuries when the car was stolen.

"He physically removed her, dragged her from the vehicle, in the struggle he pulled the nose ring out of her nose," he said.

"The children and the mother were very shaken and traumatised.

"I've spoken to the husband of the wife this morning and he said the wife is handling it quite well, but it's probably a delayed reaction."

He said the man will be facing multiple charges.

"He will be charged with robbery, child stealing and numerous serious charges - to put it bluntly we will put as much on him as we possibly can," he said.

"I believe the female victim and children were in the wrong place at the wrong time."

2PM: A Rosewood man, 21, has been arrested in relation to a terrifying carjacking in Laidley last night.

Police confirmed the man was taken into custody and is currently assisting with inquiries.

NOON: Detectives investigating a carjacking at a Laidley supermarket during which a child was stolen from her mother continue to seek help from the public.

Police are following several lines of inquiry into the incident, including a focus on the Rosewood area after the stolen vehicle was recovered in the town this morning.

Darling Downs Detective Inspector Dave Isherwood said police were yet to arrest anyone in relation to the ordeal.

He said CCTV footage from the Laidley IGA supermarket carpark was being reviewed and a number of statements taken from witnesses to the incident.

Det. Insp. Isherwood appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Investigations are continuing.

Police have recovered the vehicle stolen from a woman during a terrifying carjacking at Laidley last night.
UPDATE: Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart has told the carjacker of a Laidley woman last night there is nowhere they can hide, and urged them to hand themselves in.

"I say to you, we will find you, you will be dealt with severely by the law," Commissioner Stewart said.

"This is a disgraceful, absolutely disgraceful act.

"I hope you would have the common sense to walk into your local police station and give yourself up.

"At least by showing that level of remorse, the courts can take that into consideration."

Commissioner Stewart said while any carjacking was terrifying, the mother's ordeal at the Laidley IGA supermarket was "doubly so" when her child was stolen.

Her three-year-old daughter was inside the vehicle when the man stole the vehicle with violence.

The vehicle is a 2013 black Ford Falcon sedan with Queensland registration 341 TVX.
"Thank you for actually having the common sense to stop and remove that child," Commissioner Stewart said.

"We will go after people who commit this type of offence.

"It really is a shocking event.

"I am appealing to the offender - do the right thing, give yourself up."

UPDATE: Police have this morning recovered a sedan stolen from a woman in a terrifying carjacking at a Laidley supermarket last night.

The Ford Falcon was recovered on Oakleigh Colliery Rd at Rosewood, more than 20km from the supermarket at which a woman was forced from the vehicle.

The woman had been sitting in the car with her two children, aged 3 and 10, at the Laidley IGA store about 7pm when a man approached the vehicle.

Police allege the man, who remains on the run, forced the driver side door open and slammed the woman's face into the steering wheel before pulling her from the car.

The mother managed to pull her 10-year-old daughter to safety before the man stole the vehicle, driving away with the younger child still inside.

The child was later left on the side of Orton St, about two blocks away. She was not injured.

Police launched a large scale search for the alleged carjacker and recovered the damaged Ford Falcon sedan about 6am today.

Investigations are continuing.

EARLIER: A woman and her children were left traumatised after a man allegedly dragged the woman from her car before stealing it with her three-year-old daughter still strapped in her car seat at Laidley last night.

The woman and her two daughters, aged 10 and 3, were sitting inside their car in the carpark of a William St supermarket at about 7pm when a man approached them.

It will be alleged the man opened the driver's side door, pushing the woman's face into the steering wheel before pulling her from the vehicle by her hair.

The 41-year-old Laidley woman managed to get her 10-year-old daughter out of the car before the man drove off, with the younger child still inside the vehicle.

The man stopped the car, getting the three-year-old out of the vehicle and leaving her by the side of the road in nearby Orton St. She was not physically harmed.

The man got back into the stolen car and crashed it into a fence in William St, before driving away from the scene.

The vehicle is a 2013 black Ford Falcon sedan with Queensland registration 341 TVX.

Police investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24 hours a day.

Topics:  carjacking crime toowoomba toowoomba crime

UPDATE: A Rosewood man, 21, has been arrested in relation to a terrifying carjacking in Laidley last night.

