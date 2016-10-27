Multiple fires along the Warrego Highway

SIX firefighting crews are currently on scene at a grass fire on the Warrego Highway.

At about 3pm, firefighters were alerted to numerous grass fires along the Warrego Hwy between McDonalds and the Gatton overpass.

The fires posed no threat to buildings but did create a lot of smoke on the highway.

Queensland Police blocked off an area near McDonalds due to extensive smoke causing visibility hazards on the highway.

The fires are contained and crews are currently cleaning up the scene now.

At this point the cause of the fire has not been determined.