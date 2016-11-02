Mulgowie hand Gatton first loss of the season

Gatton Fordsdale batted first as they took on Forest Hill on October 22.

CRICKET: Gatton Fordsdale A-Grade were defeated for the first time this season in the fourth round of the Lockyer Cricket Association by Mulgowie.

Fordsdale won the toss and chose to bat first but an impressive Mulgowie bowling attack limited them to just 72 runs at Cahill Park Avenue.

Opener Regan Hoger made 41 off 113 balls but struggled for a consistent partner, with no other Fordsdale batsman getting into double digits.

Mulgowie's Terry Emmerson was a stand-out with the ball, taking four wickets off eight overs for only six runs.

Jackson Tinney also took two scalps as Gatton were bowled out after 35 overs.

It took Mulgowie just under an hour after they stepped out to bat to secure a comprehensive victory

Ryan Watson and Lachlan Hughes' opening partnership was not to be broken and they stormed to the total after facing just 13 overs.

Watson made 59 runs off only 48 balls, hitting 10 boundaries along the way, while Hughes made 14.

The victory makes amends for Mulgowie's loss to Fordsdale on the opening day of the season and they have now recorded back-to-back wins.

Mulgowie face Forest Hill in the next round while Gatton go up against Southern Lockyer.