39°
News

Mt Hallen firefighters secure vital funds

Lachlan Mcivor
| 11th Jan 2017 2:32 PM
FIRST LINE: Mt Hallen Rural Fire Brigade First Officer Joe Gough is thrilled with the funding.
FIRST LINE: Mt Hallen Rural Fire Brigade First Officer Joe Gough is thrilled with the funding. Lachlan McIvor

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THEY work on the outskirts, braving the harshest of conditions to protect the communities they love.

It can sometimes be difficult for rural firefighters to finance the gear and infrastructure they need to carry out their job, especially since they ask for nothing in return.

But one such group, the Mount Hallen Rural Fire Brigade, has received a financial boost that will allow it to build vital infrastructure.

As a part of the latest round (90) of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund, the brigade was one of four Somerset groups to receive more than $40,000 in grants.

It will use $6723 to install a water tank and a concrete slab to complete the covering which was built 12 months ago.

MHRFB First Officer Joe Gough said he was thrilled for the works to get started, having received the funding last week.

"That's all going to happen in the next couple of months hopefully... everything will be all set up for us,” Mr Gough said.

Mr Gough, who joined the brigade in 2010 and rose to his current rank four years later, was relieved the grant came through after missing out earlier in the year.

"It's nice to get an idea, get it going and then to see it come through,” he said.

The Mt Hallen brigade is a diverse group, with the youngest member 18 and the oldest almost 70.

Despite most working full-time, they have all been trained to rise to the occasion when disaster strikes.

"We have 10 on the books, a call-out will typically be three to five (people)... it's a good little group,” Mr Gough said.

"We're always on the lookout for more members.”

Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington stressed the online grants application process to apply for funding had changed.

"It is important to note that the next round (91) closes on January 13 to allow groups to get used to the new process,” Mrs Frecklington said.

"I'd encourage groups considering or preparing an application to visit the GCBF website and note the new details.”

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Get to know local pastor Curtis Rothemund

Get to know local pastor Curtis Rothemund

Pastor Curtis Rothemund on what drives him, the best advice he has ever received and what he loves about the valley.

Duncan's long love affair with Toranas rekindled

PRIDE AND JOY: Duncan Lewis beside his 1974 Holden LJ Torana.

Duncan Lewis tells all about his 1974 Holden LJ Torana.

Esk community garden blooms thanks to working bee

TEAM EFFORT: ALARA staff, clients, volunteers and members of the Toogoolawah Men's Shed worked together to bring the garden to life.

A local organisation's have installed a community garden in Esk.

Locals cry fowl over a new poultry farm in Spring Creek

NOT EGGSELENT: Spring Creek Orchids farmer Fergus Tweedy (front) along with neighbours Tina Cupitt (left) and Merle Bonell, aren't looking forward to the possibility of poultry sheds on Gatton Esk Road.

Neighbours fight proposed poultry farm

Local Partners

Get to know local pastor Curtis Rothemund

Pastor Curtis Rothemund on what drives him, the best advice he has ever received and what he loves about the valley.

Upgrades on track for Brisbane Valley Rail Trail

UPGRADES IN SIGHT: A full mobile assessment of the condition of the rail trail surface will be conducted by Somerset Regional Council.

The rail trail's completion is on the horizon.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

One of the biggest disasters of Scorsese’s career?

One of the biggest disasters of Scorsese’s career?

DIRECTOR Martin Scorsese’s new movie, which is a 30-year labour-of-love, is unambiguously the biggest flop of the Hollywood awards season.

James Corden names and shames rudest celebrity

TALK show host reveals which celebrity is ‘a bit f**king rude’.

Apple TV makes finding good shows a breeze

Apple TV brings a lot of smarts to your television viewing.

Siri voice controls make navigating Netflix and iTunes a lot easier

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

Matt Sinclair said Jesse has been incredible to work with

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Director Colin Dickson and actor Jack Charles take time out while filming the movie Patched.

But who will play the role of Jarrod Bleijie?

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade will release their second album later this month. Photo Contributed

Australian band has stellar contributors on new album

Finish the Renos and Reap the Rewards

30 Clairmont Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 1 Auction at Fitzy's...

Bring the tool box containing lots of materials! Readily available to finish the renovations, this one is for the smart buyer who can see potential! Create your...

Charming Workers Cottage Lifestyle Buying

202 Long Street, South Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Surprisingly spacious workers cottage offering the room for families or couples starting out. With the period features that make these workers cottages so sought...

BIRDSONG ESTATE - PANORAMIC SPECTACULAR VIEWS!

12 Birdsong Court, Gowrie Junction 4352

Residential Land A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 12 2323M2 (Over an ... $195,000

A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 12 2323M2 (Over an acre) This is lovely! Beautiful panoramic views, elevated site, excellent level area for building...

BIRDSONG ESTATE MORE THAN YOU WOULD EXPECT!

10 Birdsong Court, Gowrie Junction 4352

Residential Land A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 11 2683M2 (Over half ... $215,000

A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 11 2683M2 (Over half an acre) Jam packed in your current home and want something bigger? Well how about this...

BIRDSONG ESTATE FULLFILL YOUR DREAM AND BUILD!

6 Birdsong Court, Gowrie Junction 4352

Residential Land A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 9 2318M2 (over half ... $215,000

A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 9 2318M2 (over half an acre) One of the finest sites available beautiful block, great views. Wide and wonderful...

BIRDSONG ESTATE PANORAMIC VIEWS.

1 Birdsong Court, Gowrie Junction 4352

Residential Land A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 6 4780M2 (nearly 1 ... $210,000

A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 6 4780M2 (nearly 1 and a acres) Privacy assured, very rare, unique acreage block with beautiful panoramic views. In...

BIRDSONG ESTATE TALK ABOUT CHEAP LAND!

7 Birdsong Court, Gowrie Junction 4352

Residential Land A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 3 2237m2 (just over ... $165,000

A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 3 2237m2 (just over half an acre) Land yourself a bargain with this little ripper. Over half an acre for just...

BIRDSONG ESTATE - A PEACEFUL COURT.

9 Birdsong Court, Gowrie Junction 4352

Residential Land A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 2 2500M2 (just over ... $175,000

A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! LOT 2 2500M2 (just over half an acre) A lovely block just waiting for you, your house, your kids and your shed! Lot 2 is...

BIRDSONG ESTATE COUNTRY LIFESTYLE and CITY CONVENIENCE.

11 Birdsong Court, Gowrie Junction 4352

Residential Land A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! Are you sick and tired ... $175,000

A stones throw from Highfields Ridge ! Are you sick and tired of living on a small block, with neighbours, no privacy and no room for a shed? Lot 1 is stunning...

Attention Investors!

2 Henderson Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 3 Buyer interest...

This neat and tidy chamfer on brick home is located in a quiet, leafy street on a 632m² block. It features 3 bedrooms (2 with built-ins), a utility room and a...

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

A place by the river

Elegant Noosa residence right to live in or lock up and leave

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!