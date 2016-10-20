Mount Sylvia school takes positive climb

MOUNT Sylvia State School students took the climb to a positive learning future.

Students and staff launched their Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) strategy last Friday by climbing a hill near the school grounds.

It's the second year the school has implemented the strategy which focuses on four expectations which include being a learner, being respectful, being responsible and being safe.

Mount Sylvia State School principal Mark Thompson said the strategy improved students' learning outcomes.

"It's a strategy to promote positive behaviour in our school because if we have our children following the expectations than that gives them the best opportunity to learn,” Mr Thompson said.

"We actually use that language when we interact with the children too so we can actually see them doing things.

"We also have behaviour lessons every week with a focus on one of the expectations.”

Mount Sylvia's internal PBL coach Janet Maguire said the strategy also benefited teaching staff.

"It gives the staff that are involved in PBL a consistent way to manage that behaviour and we are all doing the same thing in response to whatever behaviours that occur,” she said.

She said the students also took responsibility for the strategy.

"I think the important thing about the PBL is that the children self-manage it. It's not just what we do, it's what they do then within what we're teaching them,” she said.

"It's a whole school strategy to promote really positive learning outcomes for all of our children and it is working and showing.”