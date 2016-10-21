Motoring show to rev up support for hospital

FAMILY FUN: Three of the sensational cars that will be on display at the Gatton Auxiliary Show and Shine.

GATTON'S first Car, Ute and Bike Show and Shine will come to town on November 6, raising funds for a $13,000 palliative care bed for Gatton Hospital.

Auxiliary secretary Ann-Louise Adams said community members could expect to see hundreds of vintage and new vehicles on the day, with competitions being held to award the best cars and motorbikes.

"We'll also have a dyno at the event so vehicle owners can come down and have their horsepower tested - there'll be a competition running for that, too,” Ms Adams said.

"You'll see all types of vehicles - hot rods, motorbikes, utes and more. It will be a really amazing display and you'll get to hear some great cars.”

Gatton Hospital director of nursing Deb O'Brien said the hospital auxiliary had funded about $100,000 worth of equipment and improvements to the hospital and health service in recent years, assisting both staff and patients.

"They've previously funded our ECG machines, palliative care beds, the whole front entry, and they just do so much that help the patients have a better stay or the clinicians take better care of the patients,” Ms O'Brien said.

Car entry fee is $15 for showing and community members are asked to donate a gold coin to enjoy the vehicle displays, food stalls and entertainment for children, including jumping castles, face painting and fairy floss.